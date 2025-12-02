Lytx Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition for Commercial Vehicle Video Telematics Leadership

Recognized for pioneering AI-driven video telematics solutions that transform fleet safety, efficiency, and operational intelligence.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Lytx, Inc. has received the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the commercial vehicle video telematics industry for its exceptional contributions to AI-powered fleet safety and predictive risk management. This recognition underscores Lytx's consistent leadership in converting video, data, and analytics into actionable insights, enabling fleets worldwide to improve operational outcomes, enhance driver safety, and reduce costs.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Lytx excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale. "Lytx has redefined commercial vehicle video telematics by combining advanced AI algorithms with real-time video analytics, delivering measurable reductions in risk and operational costs while enabling proactive driver coaching," said Aaron Roberts, program manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on technology innovation, predictive safety, and customer success, Lytx has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving mobility landscape. The company's strategic foresight and sustained investment in AI-powered video telematics have enabled it to scale effectively across over ninety countries, protecting more than 5.5 million drivers and analyzing more than 311 billion miles of driving data.

Innovation remains central to Lytx's approach. Its integrated suite of products-including the Lytx DriveCam SF400 Series Event Recorder, Lytx Surfsight AI-14 Dash Cam, and the proprietary Lytx Dynamic Risk technology powered by MV+AI Gen 2-provides fleet operators with real-time insights into driver behavior and contextual risk. "We are grateful to Frost & Sullivan for recognizing Lytx's longstanding dedication to advancing fleet safety and delivering measurable results for our clients," said Chris Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer at Lytx. "Lytx is commitment to operational excellence and empowering fleets with the actionable insights they need to protect their drivers and their bottom lines. As we look ahead, we remain focused on setting new standards for intelligent mobility and partnering with our customers to create safer roads for everyone." These solutions transform traditional video telematics into proactive safety and operational intelligence systems, enabling immediate interventions and targeted coaching that preempt accidents and reduce claims.

Lytx's commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By delivering intuitive, cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics, and seamless integrations, such as Lytx+ä with Geotab, the company ensures high service availability and empowers fleet managers to make informed, data-driven decisions. Its partner-led deployment and localized support model provide consistent value across fleets of every size, reinforcing Lytx's reputation for reliability and performance.

Frost & Sullivan commends Lytx for setting a benchmark in strategic execution, innovation, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, forward-looking technology roadmap, and customer-first culture are driving the transformation of commercial vehicle video telematics, demonstrating how predictive intelligence can improve safety, operational efficiency, and cost outcomes at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. This recognition highlights companies that are shaping their industries through innovation, technological maturity, and leadership excellence.

About Lytx

Every day, companies send their most valuable assets into the world. Their people. Their equipment. Their reputations. For nearly three decades, Lytx has given fleets the tools to manage and protect all the assets they have in motion - helping them stay connected with their field operations so they can focus on delivering value and growing their businesses. Using proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology to power our video safety and video telematics solutions, Lytx helps protect and connect more than 5.5 million drivers and thousands of fleets, including more than half of the 10 largest carriers in North America. Lytx's powerful network of partners and resellers further extends the reach and impact of our technologies across more than 90 countries. For more information about Lytx or to connect with us, visit www.lytx.com, LinkedIn, @lytx on X, Facebook or YouTube.

