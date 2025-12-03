Bybit Partners with Komainu to Offer 24/7 Secure Trading of Segregated Assets Under Custody for Institutional Investors

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu, the regulated digital asset services provider and custodian backed by Laser Digital and Blockstream, today announced that Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has joined its collateral management platform, Komainu Connect.

Through this partnership, institutional clients will be able to trade around the clock while keeping their assets securely stored in custody. By enabling assets to be held with a regulated, third-party custodian while simultaneously being tradable on exchange, clients are able to better manage their counterparty risk. Regular, automated off-exchange settlement eliminates the need to pre-fund on-exchange.

Komainu continues to expand its Komainu Connect platform by integrating directly with exchanges, lenders and brokers, utilising a range of advanced technologies. These integrations enable clients to establish fast, seamless connections, providing access to an extensive network of market counterparties.

Key benefits include:

100% Collateral Mirroring: all delegated assets in collateral wallets are mirrored on-exchange

Off-exchange settlement process: eliminating the need to pre-fund on exchange

Transparency: all assets are held in on-chain, bankruptcy-remote segregated wallets, offering maximum transparency and legal clarity.

Holistic view of custody and collateral wallets: clients benefit from dedicated, client-by-client wallets

Scale and support: Comprehensive asset coverage, supporting a growing list of institutional-grade assets.

Paul Frost Smith, Co-CEO at Komainu, said: "We're delighted to bring Bybit into the Komainu Connect ecosystem. Institutional investors increasingly demand the ability to act on market opportunities without compromising on security or compliance. Komainu Connect delivers exactly that-pairing regulated, secure custody with frictionless market access. This partnership not only strengthens our roster of trusted exchanges but also underscores our commitment to building a safer, more efficient trading environment for active investors."

Yoyee Wang, Head of Business to Business Unit, Bybit added: "Our top priority is to ensure trust and security for our clients. Partnering with Komainu is another step in listening to our clients' needs and strengthening our capabilities, offering secure, regulated custody alongside the flexibility and scale they expect."

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

About Komainu

Komainu is the institutional gateway for digital assets, headquartered in Jersey, with offices in London, Dubai, and Singapore. Offering bank-grade infrastructure for institutional investors, Komainu provides seamless, connected and secure services with multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, merging expertise from traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional digital asset custody, servicing & financing.

Komainu (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Komainu MEA FZE is regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

Komainu Connect services are available through Komainu (Jersey) Limited.

For more information, visit https://www.komainu.com

