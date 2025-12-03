MEXC Appoints Vugar Usi as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Redefine User-First Crypto Trading Experience

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, announces Vugar Usi as Chief Operating Officer, marking a defining step in its mission to raise the global standard for how crypto exchanges serve users worldwide.

Vugar brings over 15 years of experience driving high-growth transformations across Fortune 500 companies and leading Web3 platforms. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Bitget, where he played a pivotal role in scaling the exchange from a top-20 platform into the world's 4th largest crypto exchange, achieving fivefold user growth to over 120 million users globally.

His previous leadership experience includes senior roles at Facebook, Bain & Company, Coca-Cola, and Sony, as well as co-founding a high-growth MarTech company. He is an alumnus of Harvard University and the University of Oxford.

As Chief Operating Officer, Vugar will lead global business transformation, operational excellence, go-to-market execution, and strategic market expansion, with a focus on Eastern Europe, Turkey, CIS, and Latin America. He will also oversee policy, regulatory, and compliance readiness as MEXC continues to expand across global markets.

"Vugar's appointment represents a strategic inflection point for MEXC and for the broader industry," said Cecilia Hush, Chief Strategy Officer at MEXC. "We are not focused on simply becoming better-we are focused on raising the entire standard for what a global crypto exchange should be. Vugar brings the rare combination of scale-building experience, transformation leadership, and regulatory discipline needed to help realize that mission. He is not here to manage incremental growth; he is here to help lead the next chapter of industry evolution through stronger operations, deeper trust, and higher global benchmarks."

Over the past several years, MEXC has recorded exceptional global growth, expanding its user base to more than 40 million users across 170+ markets , while consistently ranking among the world's most liquid and fastest-growing exchanges. Its zero-fee trading model, deep liquidity, and rapid token listings have positioned MEXC as a preferred platform for retail traders worldwide. Vugar's proven experience in scaling platforms to global leadership-particularly his success in driving mass adoption, operational excellence, and regulatory alignment-will be instrumental in guiding MEXC's transition from hypergrowth to durable, long-term global market leadership. Through years of navigating crypto market cycles and user adoption trends, Vugar has developed a strong understanding of how the industry is evolving and where real user demand lies. He is eager to drive strategic innovation and product development that will propel MEXC into its next stage of global leadership.

"I have closely followed MEXC's growth over the past four years, and it is a privilege to join at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the global crypto industry," said Vugar Usi. "MEXC is a rising global underdog powered by relentless innovation, rapid expansion, and sustained momentum across international markets. What truly sets the company apart for me is its deep, mission-driven DNA. As the new Chief Operating Officer, my focus is not on incremental change, but on fundamentally raising the standard for what a global, retail-first exchange should represent. With true zero-fee trading, world-class infrastructure, and an unwavering commitment to user empowerment, MEXC has the foundation to lead the industry into its next era. My role is to help scale that mission globally through operational excellence, responsible market expansion, and a regulatory-first approach that strengthens trust across the entire ecosystem."

MEXC's appointment of Vugar Usi as the architect of its next phase signals its evolution from hypergrowth to true industry leadership-charged with amplifying momentum, challenging the status quo, and translating its retail-first, standards-driven mission into a new global benchmark for compliant, performance-led crypto adoption.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2837426/COO_PR__1920_X_1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-appoints-vugar-usi-as-chief-operating-officer-to-accelerate-global-growth-and-redefine-user-first-crypto-trading-experience-302631559.html