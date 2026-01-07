Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Dow Jones News
07.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -5-

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 
07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
07/01/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from  
07/01/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                               Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0310167035 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Notes due 30/04/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0163871857 --  
USD500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like   XS0248605072 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
4.96% Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0144966453 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0147243033 --  
of CHF1,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0310218630 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
2.97% Notes due 30/03/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0109641133 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Capital Notes due 28/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0163559411 --  
USD50,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0163190829 --  
USD500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0108113845 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0108110403 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0162163645 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0162163306 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0152459482 --  
of USD1,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
3.755% Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0160267943 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
1.00%/Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and debt-like   XS0160200282 --  
bearer of CHF500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.755% Capital Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0244965462 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0244712682 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0244713573 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0275308699 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0276627493 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/02/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0245361224 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0275466331 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0276872297 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.84% Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0158547827 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0157820480 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0294862809 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0157181966 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 22/03/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0210941539 --  
of GBP1,000,000 each)                              securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247772352 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247905846 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247700445 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0247768327 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0303147788 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0279940166 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0301589387 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0303174675 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.505% Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0248135419 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0248255829 --  
of CHF500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
5.17% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0248256470 --  
USD500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0248255589 --  
of CHF500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0247517914 --

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -2- 

of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0154563299 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0154752348 --  
of EUR10,000, EUR50,000 and EUR100,000 each)                   securities 
 
 
3.58% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0171627051 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
2.6375% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0171627564 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0249383877 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/04/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0252109722 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like   XS0248604265 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 09/06/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0257338607 --  
of USD100,0000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0249570473 --  
bearer of CHF500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0249385062 --  
EUR100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0249469080 --  
of JPY10,000,000 each)                              securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0279938855 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0147242811 --  
of EUR10,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0147242225 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0146872899 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0252174031 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0249570713 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
3.415% Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0146371769 --  
CHF50,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0252782163 --  
of USD100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0254075988 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 11/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0281463967 --  
of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0282504793 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0282505097 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0281000439 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0280723841 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0280723684 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 29/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0139374606 --  
of USD50,000 each)                                securities 
 
 
3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0280728303 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
5.4125% Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0258079796 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0279701253 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0255957267 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0255752023 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0256214254 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating rate notes due 29/6/2007                        Debt and debt-like   XS0076940674 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0284110227 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0284603684 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.485% Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of   Debt and debt-like   XS0173273722 --  
EUR50,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0173495549 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0257066174 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0257065879 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0258079010 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0285330477 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0284603254 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0212392244 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -3- 

Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0337119050 --  
bearer of USD200,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0214979915 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0194523444 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0193256103 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0104968457 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0307203181 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0204375025 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0306998823 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0307815620 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0307813500 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0307556182 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0307588037 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0186594338 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0186593280 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0186586235 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0186593793 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0186594098 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0200168846 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
7% Capital Notes due 25/02/2021; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like   XS0187449029 --  
EUR50,000 each and thereafter in increments of EUR1)               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/08/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0199034603 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0307869718 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0261731169 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0103833660 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0219324422 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0186586581 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0203226831 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0193624268 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/04/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0191844801 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0082534982 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0193635629 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0213289365 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0204374994 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0195382733 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0189725905 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0203227219 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0188932155 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0189614828 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0189726382 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0186708797 --  
bearer of USD100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
2.92% Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0217493971 --  
of SEK500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Fixed Rate/Index-Linked Notes due 21/10/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like   XS0177503581 --  
to bearer of USD10,000 each)                           securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 18/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0122861122 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0207394874 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0207147272 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -4- 

Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0208353119 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0205355638 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0262598518 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0204374481 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0205281255 --  
bearer of CHF500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/10/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0203226674 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0212342579 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0212342819 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0208476977 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0209089712 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0213684151 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0215521518 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0213290025 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0212392087 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0212354079 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0216787167 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0269556022 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0124964270 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0183029429 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0204084726 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/06/2007; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0079605498 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0200570926 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0200571064 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0262322109 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0262985046 --  
bearer of USD100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0135594140 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
4.81% Notes due 30/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0135593175 --  
EUR500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Callable Index-Linked Notes due 07/07/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0194833801 --  
bearer of EUR50,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/07/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0196519754 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
5.17% Capital Notes due 15/02/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0287628282 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Capital 5.17% Notes due 15/02/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0287627128 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0287356009 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0174327964 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 20/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0261659469 --  
of JPY10,000,000 each)                              securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0310193544 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0309789518 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0309788973 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Variable Rate Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0101637659 --  
of EUR500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0235478137 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0221460842 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0222230202 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0221460503 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate notes due 15/12/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0175837946 --  
of USD100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Note due 09/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0290214146 --  
of EUR100,000 each)                               securities

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -5- 

Floating Rate Notes due 31/05/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0131230632 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0176153780 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
CMS Linked Notes due 30/06/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like   XS0223155796 --  
USD100,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0224639186 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
3.295% Notes due 30/07/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0099452293 --  
CHF500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0099387291 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 16/05/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0129518337 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0142028546 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0291942208 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0182029262 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0183029262 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0162163991 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0161999668 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0161999072 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0278773626 --  
of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 09/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0281463371 --  
of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 10/11/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0274165512 --  
of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/10/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0328603898 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0320266132 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 10/11/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0274164622 --  
of GBP100,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0320266215 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0142431518 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 27/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0146638944 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/08/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0228506100 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0269878814 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0269232558 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Capital Floating Rate Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0268758975 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Senior Floating Rate Notes due 16/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0290954006 --  
bearer of GBP100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0229220842 --  
bearer of EUR100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 15/02/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0124901355 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
4.84% Notes due 15/02/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like   XS0124651497 --  
EUR500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Fixed Rate Notes due 17/02/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and debt-like   XS0123666983 --  
EUR500,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0290571099 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0290958841 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note  Debt and debt-like   XS0291399037 --  
to bearer)                                    securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like   XS0156836602 --  
of 10,000 each)                                 securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/08/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0274193720 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0123661596 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0123662214 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2015; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0231331561 --  
bearer of CHF100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2015; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0220555188 --  
bearer of CHF100,000 each)                            securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0121413867 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer  Debt and debt-like   XS0121204860 --  
of USD500,000 each)                               securities 
 
 
Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like   XS0294276661 --  
bearer of USD500,000 each)                            securities

© 2026 Dow Jones News
