SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal -5

DJ SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/01/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 07/01/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0310167035 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 30/04/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163871857 -- USD500,000 each) securities 3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0248605072 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 4.96% Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0144966453 -- EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147243033 -- of CHF1,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0310218630 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 2.97% Notes due 30/03/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0109641133 -- CHF500,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 28/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163559411 -- USD50,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163190829 -- USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0108113845 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0108110403 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163645 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163306 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0152459482 -- of USD1,000 each) securities 3.755% Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0160267943 -- EUR100,000 each) securities 1.00%/Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0160200282 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities 3.755% Capital Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0244965462 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0244712682 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0244713573 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0275308699 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0276627493 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/02/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0245361224 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0275466331 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0276872297 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.84% Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0158547827 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0157820480 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0294862809 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0157181966 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 22/03/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0210941539 -- of GBP1,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247772352 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247905846 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247700445 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247768327 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0303147788 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279940166 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0301589387 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0303174675 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.505% Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0248135419 -- EUR100,000 each) securities 2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248255829 -- of CHF500,000 each) securities 5.17% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248256470 -- USD500,000 each) securities 2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248255589 -- of CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0247517914 --

of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0154563299 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0154752348 -- of EUR10,000, EUR50,000 and EUR100,000 each) securities 3.58% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0171627051 -- CHF500,000 each) securities 2.6375% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0171627564 -- CHF500,000 each) securities 3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249383877 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/04/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0252109722 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0248604265 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 09/06/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0257338607 -- of USD100,0000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0249570473 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities 3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249385062 -- EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249469080 -- of JPY10,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279938855 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147242811 -- of EUR10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147242225 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0146872899 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0252174031 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0249570713 -- to bearer) securities 3.415% Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0146371769 -- CHF50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0252782163 -- of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0254075988 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 11/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281463967 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0282504793 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0282505097 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281000439 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280723841 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280723684 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 29/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0139374606 -- of USD50,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280728303 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 5.4125% Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0258079796 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279701253 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0255957267 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0255752023 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0256214254 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating rate notes due 29/6/2007 Debt and debt-like XS0076940674 -- securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284110227 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284603684 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.485% Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0173273722 -- EUR50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0173495549 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0257066174 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0257065879 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0258079010 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0285330477 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284603254 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212392244 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities

Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0337119050 -- bearer of USD200,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0214979915 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0194523444 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0193256103 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0104968457 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307203181 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204375025 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0306998823 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307815620 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307813500 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0307556182 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307588037 -- to bearer) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186594338 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186593280 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186586235 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186593793 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186594098 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0200168846 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 7% Capital Notes due 25/02/2021; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0187449029 -- EUR50,000 each and thereafter in increments of EUR1) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/08/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0199034603 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307869718 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0261731169 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0103833660 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0219324422 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0186586581 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0203226831 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0193624268 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/04/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0191844801 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0082534982 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0193635629 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0213289365 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204374994 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0195382733 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0189725905 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0203227219 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0188932155 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0189614828 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0189726382 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186708797 -- bearer of USD100,000 each) securities 2.92% Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0217493971 -- of SEK500,000 each) securities Fixed Rate/Index-Linked Notes due 21/10/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS0177503581 -- to bearer of USD10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 18/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0122861122 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0207394874 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0207147272 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities

Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0208353119 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0205355638 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0262598518 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204374481 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0205281255 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/10/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0203226674 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212342579 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212342819 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0208476977 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0209089712 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0213684151 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0215521518 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0213290025 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212392087 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0212354079 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0216787167 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0269556022 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0124964270 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0183029429 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204084726 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/06/2007; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0079605498 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0200570926 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0200571064 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0262322109 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0262985046 -- bearer of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0135594140 -- of USD500,000 each) securities 4.81% Notes due 30/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0135593175 -- EUR500,000 each) securities Callable Index-Linked Notes due 07/07/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0194833801 -- bearer of EUR50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/07/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0196519754 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 5.17% Capital Notes due 15/02/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0287628282 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Capital 5.17% Notes due 15/02/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0287627128 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0287356009 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0174327964 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0261659469 -- of JPY10,000,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0310193544 -- to bearer) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0309789518 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0309788973 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Variable Rate Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0101637659 -- of EUR500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0235478137 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0221460842 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0222230202 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0221460503 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate notes due 15/12/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0175837946 -- of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Note due 09/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0290214146 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities

Floating Rate Notes due 31/05/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0131230632 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0176153780 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities CMS Linked Notes due 30/06/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0223155796 -- USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0224639186 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.295% Notes due 30/07/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0099452293 -- CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0099387291 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 16/05/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0129518337 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0142028546 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0291942208 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0182029262 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0183029262 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163991 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0161999668 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0161999072 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0278773626 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 09/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281463371 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 10/11/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0274165512 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/10/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0328603898 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0320266132 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 10/11/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0274164622 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0320266215 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0142431518 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 27/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0146638944 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/08/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0228506100 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0269878814 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0269232558 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0268758975 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Senior Floating Rate Notes due 16/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0290954006 -- bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0229220842 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/02/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0124901355 -- of USD500,000 each) securities 4.84% Notes due 15/02/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0124651497 -- EUR500,000 each) securities Fixed Rate Notes due 17/02/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0123666983 -- EUR500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0290571099 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0290958841 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0291399037 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0156836602 -- of 10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/08/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0274193720 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0123661596 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0123662214 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2015; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to Debt and debt-like XS0231331561 -- bearer of CHF100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2015; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to Debt and debt-like XS0220555188 -- bearer of CHF100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0121413867 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0121204860 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0294276661 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities

