Financial Conduct Authority (-) SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION - Removal 07-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 07/01/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL SIGMA FINANCE CORPORATION The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 07/01/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/07/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0310167035 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 30/04/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163871857 -- USD500,000 each) securities 3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0248605072 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 4.96% Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0144966453 -- EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147243033 -- of CHF1,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0310218630 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 2.97% Notes due 30/03/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0109641133 -- CHF500,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 28/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163559411 -- USD50,000 each) securities Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0163190829 -- USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0108113845 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/02/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0108110403 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163645 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163306 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0152459482 -- of USD1,000 each) securities 3.755% Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0160267943 -- EUR100,000 each) securities 1.00%/Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0160200282 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities 3.755% Capital Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0244965462 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0244712682 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0244713573 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0275308699 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0276627493 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/02/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0245361224 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0275466331 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0276872297 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.84% Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0158547827 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0157820480 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0294862809 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0157181966 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 22/03/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0210941539 -- of GBP1,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247772352 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247905846 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247700445 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0247768327 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0303147788 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279940166 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0301589387 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0303174675 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.505% Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0248135419 -- EUR100,000 each) securities 2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248255829 -- of CHF500,000 each) securities 5.17% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248256470 -- USD500,000 each) securities 2.34% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0248255589 -- of CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0247517914 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0154563299 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 17/09/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0154752348 -- of EUR10,000, EUR50,000 and EUR100,000 each) securities 3.58% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0171627051 -- CHF500,000 each) securities 2.6375% Notes due 30/12/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0171627564 -- CHF500,000 each) securities 3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249383877 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/04/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0252109722 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.46625% Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0248604265 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 09/06/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0257338607 -- of USD100,0000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0249570473 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities 3.875% Capital Notes due 30/03/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249385062 -- EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0249469080 -- of JPY10,000,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279938855 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147242811 -- of EUR10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0147242225 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0146872899 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0252174031 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0249570713 -- to bearer) securities 3.415% Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0146371769 -- CHF50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0252782163 -- of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0254075988 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 11/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281463967 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0282504793 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0282505097 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281000439 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280723841 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280723684 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 29/02/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0139374606 -- of USD50,000 each) securities 3.92% Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0280728303 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities 5.4125% Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0258079796 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0279701253 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0255957267 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0255752023 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/05/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0256214254 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating rate notes due 29/6/2007 Debt and debt-like XS0076940674 -- securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284110227 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284603684 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.485% Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0173273722 -- EUR50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/07/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0173495549 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0257066174 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0257065879 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0258079010 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0285330477 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0284603254 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212392244 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/12/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0337119050 -- bearer of USD200,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0214979915 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0194523444 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0193256103 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0104968457 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307203181 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204375025 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0306998823 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307815620 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307813500 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0307556182 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307588037 -- to bearer) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186594338 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186593280 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186586235 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186593793 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186594098 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0200168846 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities 7% Capital Notes due 25/02/2021; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0187449029 -- EUR50,000 each and thereafter in increments of EUR1) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/08/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0199034603 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0307869718 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0261731169 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0103833660 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/05/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0219324422 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0186586581 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0203226831 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0193624268 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/04/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0191844801 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0082534982 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/05/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0193635629 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0213289365 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204374994 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0195382733 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0189725905 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0203227219 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0188932155 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0189614828 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0189726382 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0186708797 -- bearer of USD100,000 each) securities 2.92% Capital Notes due 18/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0217493971 -- of SEK500,000 each) securities Fixed Rate/Index-Linked Notes due 21/10/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and debt-like XS0177503581 -- to bearer of USD10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 18/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0122861122 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0207394874 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0207147272 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0208353119 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0205355638 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0262598518 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204374481 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/11/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0205281255 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/10/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0203226674 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212342579 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212342819 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0208476977 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0209089712 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0213684151 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0215521518 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0213290025 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0212392087 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 27/02/2015; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0212354079 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0216787167 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0269556022 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0124964270 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0183029429 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0204084726 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/06/2007; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0079605498 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/09/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0200570926 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0200571064 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0262322109 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 29/07/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0262985046 -- bearer of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0135594140 -- of USD500,000 each) securities 4.81% Notes due 30/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0135593175 -- EUR500,000 each) securities Callable Index-Linked Notes due 07/07/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0194833801 -- bearer of EUR50,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/07/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0196519754 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 5.17% Capital Notes due 15/02/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0287628282 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Capital 5.17% Notes due 15/02/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0287627128 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 18/02/2014; fully paid; Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0287356009 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0174327964 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0261659469 -- of JPY10,000,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2010; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0310193544 -- to bearer) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0309789518 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 15/03/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0309788973 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Variable Rate Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0101637659 -- of EUR500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0235478137 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0221460842 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/06/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0222230202 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0221460503 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate notes due 15/12/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0175837946 -- of USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Note due 09/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0290214146 -- of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 31/05/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0131230632 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/03/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0176153780 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities CMS Linked Notes due 30/06/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0223155796 -- USD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/12/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0224639186 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities 3.295% Notes due 30/07/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0099452293 -- CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0099387291 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 16/05/2011; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0129518337 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0142028546 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0291942208 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0182029262 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0183029262 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0162163991 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0161999668 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0161999072 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/12/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0278773626 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 09/01/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0281463371 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 10/11/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0274165512 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/10/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0328603898 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0320266132 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 10/11/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0274164622 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/10/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0320266215 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2008; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0142431518 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 27/02/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0146638944 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/08/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0228506100 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0269878814 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/09/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0269232558 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 16/06/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0268758975 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Senior Floating Rate Notes due 16/03/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0290954006 -- bearer of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0229220842 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/02/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0124901355 -- of USD500,000 each) securities 4.84% Notes due 15/02/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0124651497 -- EUR500,000 each) securities Fixed Rate Notes due 17/02/2009; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS0123666983 -- EUR500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0290571099 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0290958841 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/08/2011; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0291399037 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0156836602 -- of 10,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/08/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0274193720 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0123661596 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 31/01/2011; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0123662214 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2015; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to Debt and debt-like XS0231331561 -- bearer of CHF100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2015; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to Debt and debt-like XS0220555188 -- bearer of CHF100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0121413867 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/11/2010; fully paid;(Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0121204860 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0294276661 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/03/2017; fully paid; (Represented by a note Debt and debt-like XS0294083869 -- to bearer) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 31/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0293841341 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0167742351 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/09/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0167767267 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/03/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0270948218 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/03/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0294049415 -- of AUD100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2010; fully paid; (Represented by Notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0235478301 -- of USD500,000 each) securities 4.89% Capital Notes due 16/08/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0116368530 -- of EUR500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 18/04/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0295142839 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 15/04/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0295289267 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/01/2012; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0343828918 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/11/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0220555931 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/06/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0113672082 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/05/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0112426340 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 28/05/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0112171680 -- of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0299055094 -- of GBP100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/04/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0297386616 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 30/04/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0291942893 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 28/04/2017; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0249571521 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/10/2009; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0241029718 -- bearer of EUR100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 30/05/2014; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0241030567 -- bearer of USD100,000 each) securities Capital Floating Rate Notes due 29/01/2016; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0241412922 -- bearer of USD500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Capital Notes due 17/05/2010; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0299869247 -- bearer of EUR500,000 each) securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/12/2013; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS0275026952 -- of JPY10,000,000 each) securities Fixed Rate Capital Notes due 30/07/2015; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS0312350498 -- bearer of CHF500,000 each) securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

