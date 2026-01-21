Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator A/S announces guidance for 2026

Company Announcement no. 2/2026 (January 21, 2026)

[Inside information] Konsolidator A/S announces its 2026 financial guidance. The guidance is based on the company's strategic priorities outlined in the 2025-2027 strategy, Resilient Growth, and reflects progress achieved in 2025, where Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) exceeded expectations.

In 2026, Konsolidator expects to deliver positive EBITDA while continuing to execute the Resilient Growth strategy with discipline. The strategy prioritizes growth in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR), improved operating leverage, and careful cost management.

In 2025, Konsolidator made progress expanding its product portfolio and partner ecosystem, broadening its product suite with enhanced financial data management and predictive forecasting capabilities. Konsolidator will continue executing on this in 2026.

Today, the board has decided to include revenue and EBITDA in its guidance going forward. This decision has been made to showcase more transparency. The guidance takes into account the progress on the strategic initiatives.

Guidance for 2026:

CARR of DKK 27-29m

Revenue of DKK 27-29m

EBITDA DKK 1-2m

The guidance above assumes a prudent approach to cost development. It is based on current expectations for customer demand and general market conditions, which may change during the year.