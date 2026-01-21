Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator A/S announces guidance for 2026

Company Announcement no. 2/2026 (January 21, 2026)
[Inside information] Konsolidator A/S announces its 2026 financial guidance. The guidance is based on the company's strategic priorities outlined in the 2025-2027 strategy, Resilient Growth, and reflects progress achieved in 2025, where Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) exceeded expectations.
In 2026, Konsolidator expects to deliver positive EBITDA while continuing to execute the Resilient Growth strategy with discipline. The strategy prioritizes growth in Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR), improved operating leverage, and careful cost management.
In 2025, Konsolidator made progress expanding its product portfolio and partner ecosystem, broadening its product suite with enhanced financial data management and predictive forecasting capabilities. Konsolidator will continue executing on this in 2026.
Today, the board has decided to include revenue and EBITDA in its guidance going forward. This decision has been made to showcase more transparency. The guidance takes into account the progress on the strategic initiatives.
Guidance for 2026:
- CARR of DKK 27-29m
- Revenue of DKK 27-29m
- EBITDA DKK 1-2m
The guidance above assumes a prudent approach to cost development. It is based on current expectations for customer demand and general market conditions, which may change during the year.
Claus Finderup Grove states:
"We are pleased with the progress made in the first year of our Resilient Growth strategy. The results in 2025 demonstrate the relevance of our product suite and our go-to-market approach. In 2026, we will continue to focus on sustainable CARR growth and positive EBITDA, supported by selective investments in product development, market expansion, and operational improvements that strengthen long-term value creation."
The annual report will be released on February 6, 2026, and an investor webinar will be held at 12.30 pm.
Contacts
- Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969
- CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
- CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, +45 2072 0200, www.nordencef.dk
About Us
Konsolidator A/S is a cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software provider dedicated to making group CFOs better with fast, reliable, and compliant financial data. Founded by a former CFO and an auditor, the solution eliminates manual processes and supports strategic decision-making. Built to scale with growing organizations, Konsolidator integrates seamlessly into the group's financial ecosystem. Through the Konsolidator Suite, the company offers a financial data warehouse and FP&A capabilities besides their consolidation solution, and partners with other best-in-class tools to support a holistic finance function. Konsolidator was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL