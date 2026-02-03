Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HyOrc Corporation Announces Uplist to OTCQB Venture Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), a clean-energy technology company specializing in decentralized waste-to-fuel solutions and gas-powered engines, is pleased to announce that its common stock has qualified for and begins trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group, under the ticker symbol HYOR.

The transition to the OTCQB represents a significant milestone in HyOrc's corporate development. OTCQB is reserved for developing companies that satisfy stringent eligibility requirements. To qualify, HyOrc has demonstrated its commitment to high-level financial transparency and governance standards, including maintaining current SEC reporting.

This upgrade follows the Company's successful completion of its Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a move that provides investors and analysts with a standardized, comprehensive view of the Company's financial and operational health.

"Our move to the OTCQB is a graduation that reflects the internal work we have done to institutionalize our corporate governance and transparency," said Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc. "As we continue to deploy our modular waste-to-methanol technology at global ports, it is vital that our corporate structure matches the scale and rigor of our operational objectives. Trading on the OTCQB provides an improved platform for visibility among institutional and retail investors who prioritize transparency."

The Company's focus remains on the commercialization of its patented decentralized energy platforms, designed to stabilize global supply chains by converting local waste into high-purity green methanol, a valuable marine fuel. HyOrc will continue to provide regular updates on its industrial milestones in accordance with its enhanced reporting requirements.

For more information on HyOrc Corporation and to view current financial disclosures, please visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HYOR/overview.

About HyOrc Corporation
HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.
HyOrc has 750 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC

Website: www.hyorc.com Investor Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.