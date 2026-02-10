Global Clean Energy Inc.: Global Clean Energy, Inc. Appoints Greg Godbout as Chief Innovation Officer and Thomas Roderick, as Chief AI Officer to Lead New AI Division

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCIQ: GCEI) today announced that it has entered into agreements with Greg Godbout to serve as Chief Innovation Officer (CIO) and Thomas Roderick, PhD, to serve as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). Together, they will lead the company's newly formed AI Division, which will focus on building renewable, responsive, and resilient intelligence for the energy, disaster management, health, and climate resiliency sectors.

These appointments represent a significant strategic step in Global Clean Energy Inc.'s transformation into an AI-powered clean-energy and resilience company, and form part of a broader initiative to establish a distinctive presence across the fast-growing, mission-critical domains of clean energy, infrastructure resilience, public health, and climate adaptation.

Dr. Roderick is a leading practitioner in applied artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and operational AI, with extensive experience deploying AI at scale across utilities, healthcare, energy, federal government, and financial services. He currently serves as President and Chief Technology Officer of Flamelit, an advanced AI consultancy, and Chief Operating Officer of AI for Natural Disasters, a global initiative building AI-powered early-warning, response, and recovery systems for floods, hurricanes, pandemics, and other climate-driven catastrophes.

Dr. Roderick has led the architecture and delivery of production-grade AI systems for U.S. federal agencies, healthcare systems, manufacturers, and utilities, where he lead product and operational AI team to earn multiple organizational awards for operational excellence and nationwide mission impact. His work spans generative AI solutions, predictive modeling, fraud detection, geospatial analytics, and AI governance, including participation in working groups shaping standards for trustworthy and governable AI.

"Clean energy is no longer just about power generation, it's about resilience, intelligence, and adaptability," said Godbout. "By combining AI with renewable infrastructure, we can create targeted, domain-adaptable systems that anticipate disruption, optimize performance, lower operational cost, and protect communities. Global Clean Energy Inc. is uniquely positioned to lead this next wave, and I'm excited to help build it."

Godbout holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Mary's College of Maryland, a Master's in Management of Information Technology from the University of Virginia, and a Master's in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence from New York University (NYU).

Dr. Roderick holds a PhD and MS in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a BS in Mathematics and Economics from Brigham Young University. His doctoral work on how regulation shapes electricity and internet markets equips him to bridge AI, energy systems, and policy in ways that drive real-world results. He is also an inventor on U.S. patents covering vaccine-efficacy algorithms and community-vulnerability identification and management through analytics.

"Greg and Tom are two of the very few leaders who have successfully built AI, digital-services, and innovation organizations at national scale," said Earl Azimov, CEO of GCEI. "Their ability to holistically connect AI, energy systems, climate resilience, and public-sector operations makes them ideal to launch our new AI Division. They bring a rare combination of deep AI engineering, energy economics, and public-sector impact that will allow us to build systems that don't just generate clean power, but actively predict risk, protect communities, and optimize performance in real time."

Under Godbout's and Roderick's leadership, Global Clean Energy's AI Division will develop a new generation of AI-driven platforms that:

Optimize renewable-energy generation and grid stability

Predict and mitigate climate and disaster risks

Support resilient infrastructure and public-health systems

Enable governments and enterprises to adapt faster to a changing climate

"AI is now as operationally and strategically critical to clean energy as turbines and transmission lines," said Dr. Roderick. "With the right intelligence layer, energy systems can become self-optimizing, climate-aware, and resilient to disruption. Global Clean Energy is positioned to boldly lead innovation in making that a reality."

About Global Clean Energy

Global Clean Energy drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies.

