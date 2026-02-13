NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -2

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NatWest Markets Group (NWM Group) Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 Financial review RBSFinance NWM Group reported a profit for the year ended 31 December 2025 of GBP275 million compared with a profit of GBP63 million for the year ended 31 December 2024. Higher income largely reflected a stronger performance in the Currencies and Capital Markets business lines. Operating expenses increased in 2025, as a decrease in litigation and conduct costs was more than offset by a rise in other operating expenses. Highlights Financial performance . Income of GBP1,471 million in 2025 was up by GBP234 million compared with GBP1,237 million in 2024. The increase was largely driven by stronger performances in Currencies and Capital Markets, higher income from the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries, one-off gains recognised in 2025 and lower foreign exchange (FX) reserves recycling losses. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues from Fixed Income. . Operating expenses of GBP1,308 million increased by GBP100 million compared with GBP1,208 million in 2024. Litigation and conduct costs of GBP63 million reflected ongoing progress in closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million compared with GBP102 million in 2024. Other operating expenses of GBP1,245 million were GBP139 million higher than GBP1,106 million in 2024, largely driven by increases in technology investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to property charges. . Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion to GBP168.4 billion and GBP161.4 billion respectively at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior year. Derivative assets were down by GBP17.2 billion, largely reflecting FX volatility across major currencies including the weakening of USD in 2025, following contrasting trends in Q4 2024, and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded assets were up by GBP2.4 billion, mainly driven by increases in loans to customers and other financial assets. Capital and leverage . Total NWM Plc RWAs were GBP21.5 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with GBP20.8 billion at 31 December 2024. The increase in 2025 was mainly driven by higher credit risk, primarily reflecting growth in lending, and an increase in operational risk RWAs following the annual recalculation, including an acceleration from Q1 2026 to align with market practice. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in market risk which reflected active risk management. . NWM Plc's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 18.4% at 31 December 2025, compared with 18.2% at 31 December 2024. The increase in the year was largely driven by higher CET1 capital, partially offset by the increase in RWAs. . Total Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for NWM Plc at 31 December 2025 was GBP9.8 billion, compared with GBP10.0 billion at 31 December 2024. The decrease in total MREL in 2025 was largely due to a reduction in eligible capital, driven by the redemption of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, partially offset by the issuance of two new AT1 instruments with NatWest Group plc amounting to GBP600 million. In addition, senior unsecured debt reduced by GBP0.1 billion during 2025, largely due to the maturity of an internal MREL instrument with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, and the impact of FX movements, partially offset by two new internal MREL instruments with NatWest Group plc of EUR580 million and GBP490 million respectively. The MREL ratio decreased to 45.6% of RWAs at 31 December 2025, compared with 48.2% at 31 December 2024, mainly reflecting the increase in RWAs. . NWM Plc's leverage ratio was 5.0% at 31 December 2025 compared with 5.5% at 31 December 2024. The decrease in 2025 reflected lower Tier 1 capital and higher leverage exposure. The increase in leverage exposure was driven by increases in other financial assets and net derivatives, partially offset by a decrease in trading assets. Liquidity and funding . NWM Plc's average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)^(1) increased to 198% (31 December 2024 - 192%), largely reflecting higher average levels in the liquidity portfolio during the year. The liquidity portfolio at 31 December 2025 was GBP20.2 billion, down by GBP0.8 billion compared with GBP21.0 billion at 31 December 2024. Stressed outflow coverage^(2) was 165% at 31 December 2025, compared with 179% at 31 December 2024. . NWM Plc issued a total of GBP7.9 billion across a number of public benchmark transactions during 2025. This includes prefinancing of 2026 funding requirements, taking advantage of favourable market conditions. These transactions comprised EUR3.6 billion and CHF0.2 billion of notes under our Euro Medium Term Note programme, USD4.8 billion of notes under our US Medium Term Note programme and AUD2.0 billion of notes under our AUD debt issuance programme. NWM Plc also raised funding in other formats throughout 2025 including, but not limited to, structured note issuance. . On 13 January 2026, NWM Plc issued a total of EUR1.0 billion of benchmark notes under the EMTN programme. 1. Reported on an average basis in line with supervisory guidelines. The LCR is calculated as the average of the preceding 12 months. 2. NWM Plc's Stressed Outflow Coverage (SOC) is an internal measure calculated by reference to liquid assets as a percentage of net stressed contractual and behavioural outflows over three months. The most severe outcome is selected from a range of scenarios comprised of market-wide, idiosyncratic and a combination of both. This assessment is performed in accordance with PRA guidance. The average SOC is calculated as the average of the preceding 12 months. Capital guidance (1,2) Metric (3) Estimate CET1 ratio 14% MREL ratio (4) >30% Leverage ratio >4%

1. This supersedes all prior guidance. 2. This guidance, targets, expectations and trends discussed in this section represent management's current

medium-term expectations and are subject to change, including as a result of the factors described in the Risk

Factors section on pages 151 to 168 NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts. These statements

constitute forward-looking statements. Refer to Forward-looking statements in this announcement. 3. All metrics presented relate to NWM Plc. 4. Includes total regulatory capital, non-eligible capital and downstreamed internal MREL.

Business performance summary

The table below presents an analysis of key lines of NWM Group's income statement. Commentary refers to the table below as well as the consolidated income statement shown on page 5.

Year ended Quarter ended 31 December 31 December 31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Income statement GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Net interest income 488 432 135 109 85 Non-interest income 983 805 248 217 218 Total income 1,471 1,237 383 326 303 Litigation and conduct costs (63) (102) (24) 26 (41) Other operating expenses (1,245) (1,106) (348) (295) (321) Operating expenses (1,308) (1,208) (372) (269) (362) Operating profit/(loss) before impairment losses/releases 163 29 11 57 (59) Impairment (losses)/releases (3) 8 (2) (4) - Operating profit/(loss) before tax 160 37 9 53 (59) Tax credit 115 26 51 73 19 Profit/(loss) for the period 275 63 60 126 (40) Income (1) Fixed Income 135 190 7 23 20 Currencies 632 525 147 158 146 Capital Markets 749 666 190 189 164 Capital Management Unit and other (2) 17 (49) 45 (30) (11) Income including shared revenue before OCA 1,533 1,332 389 340 319 Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -2-

NatWest Group subsidiaries (3) (63) (86) (4) (14) (12) Income excluding OCA 1,470 1,246 385 326 307 Own credit adjustments (OCA) 1 (9) (2) - (4) Total income 1,471 1,237 383 326 303

1. Product performance includes gross income earned on a NatWest Group-wide basis, including amounts contributed to

other NatWest Group subsidiaries. Income including shared revenue before OCA includes revenue share from other

NatWest Group subsidiaries but before revenue share is paid to or contributed to those subsidiaries. 2. Capital Management Unit was set up in Q3 2020 to manage capital usage and optimisation across all parts of NatWest

Markets, with the income materially relating to legacy positions. 3. Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries includes shared revenue paid to or contributed

to those subsidiaries and a profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries. The profit share

arrangement rewards NWM Group on an arm's length basis for its contribution to the performance of the NatWest Group

Commercial & Institutional business segment. The profit share is not allocated to individual NatWest Markets

product areas.

Year ended 31 December 2025 performance

. Net interest income largely represents interest income from lending activity and capital hedges, offset by interest

expense from the funding costs of the business. The increase of GBP56 million compared with 2024 largely reflects

growth in lending activity within Capital Markets. . Non-interest income increased by GBP178 million in 2025. This rise was largely driven by a stronger performance in

Currencies, which reflected the successful navigation of volatile market conditions, and higher income in Capital

Management Unit and other, driven by one-off gains recognised in 2025 including a dividend received on the

restructuring of a strategic investment, and lower FX reserves recycling losses. In addition, the amount recognised

under the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries of GBP189 million was GBP43 million higher

than the amount recognised in 2024. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues in Fixed Income, which

reflected challenging market conditions and reduced client activity. . Operating expenses were up by GBP100 million compared with 2024. Litigation and conduct costs reflected ongoing

progress in closing legacy matters, including associated conduct remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million

compared with 2024. Other operating expenses increased by GBP139 million compared with 2024, largely due to increases

in technology investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to

property charges, partially offset by a reduction in severance costs. . The tax credit of GBP115 million on the operating profit before tax of GBP160 million differs from the expected UK

corporation tax rate of 25%, primarily due to a revision in our estimate of deductible costs in current and prior

periods and a write-back of the deferred tax held on NWM N.V. losses.

Q4 2025 performance

. Net interest income increased by GBP26 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP50 million compared with Q4 2024,

largely reflecting higher interest expense in the comparative periods from funding of the trading business. . Non-interest income increased by GBP31 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP30 million compared with Q4 2024. These

increases were largely due to a dividend received on the restructuring of a strategic investment in Q4 2025, and FX

reserves recycling losses of GBP30 million recognised in each of the comparative periods. In addition, NWM Group

recognised GBP63 million under the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries in Q4 2025, which

was GBP16 million and GBP17 million higher than the amounts recognised in Q3 2025 and Q4 2024 respectively. These

increases were partially offset by lower trading income in the current quarter. . Operating expenses increased by GBP103 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP10 million compared with Q4 2024.

Litigation and conduct costs were up by GBP50 million compared with Q3 2025 and down by GBP17 million compared with Q4

2024, reflecting ongoing progress on closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct remediation activity.

Other operating expenses increased by GBP53 million compared with Q3 2025, largely due to one-off costs recognised in

the current quarter including the annual bank levy, in addition to the non-repeat of VAT recoveries recognised in

Q3 2025, partially offset by lower staff costs. Other operating expenses increased by GBP27 million compared with Q4

2024, largely due to higher technology investment costs and staff costs.

Business performance summary

Balance sheet profile as at 31 December 2025

NWM Group's balance sheet profile is summarised below. Commentary refers to the tables below as well as the consolidated balance sheet on page 6.

Assets Liabilities 2025 2024 2025 2024 GBPbn GBPbn GBPbn GBPbn Cash and balances at central banks 16.0 16.2 Securities 12.6 13.9 7.5 10.5 Short positions Reverse repos (1) 27.7 27.1 28.6 30.6 Repos (2) Derivative cash collateral posted (3) 5.6 7.3 11.8 12.3 Derivative cash collateral received (4) Other trading assets 0.3 0.6 0.9 1.1 Other trading liabilities Total trading assets 46.2 48.9 48.8 54.5 Total trading liabilities Loans - amortised cost 24.7 19.1 15.7 9.4 Deposits - amortised cost Settlement balances 0.6 2.0 0.9 1.7 Settlement balances Amounts due from holding company Amounts due to holding company and fellow subsidiaries 0.3 0.3 6.1 6.8 and fellow subsidiaries Other financial assets 19.1 17.9 35.5 31.3 Other financial liabilities Other assets 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.5 Other liabilities Funded assets 107.5 105.1 107.4 104.2 Liabilities excluding derivatives Derivative assets 60.9 78.1 54.0 72.0 Derivative liabilities Total assets 168.4 183.2 161.4 176.2 Total liabilities of which: 36.2 32.5 Wholesale funding (5) 14.4 16.8 Short-term wholesale funding (5) Net derivative assets 2.3 2.4 2.5 3.5 Net derivative liabilities

1. Comprises bank reverse repos of GBP4.6 billion (2024 - GBP5.9 billion) and customer reverse repos of GBP23.1 billion

(2024 - GBP21.2 billion). 2. Comprises bank repos of GBP8.2 billion (2024- GBP7.2 billion) and customer repos of GBP20.4 billion (2024 - GBP23.4

billion). 3. Comprises derivative cash collateral posted relating to banks of GBP2.6 billion (2024 - GBP3.6 billion) and customers

of GBP3.0 billion (2024 - GBP3.7 billion). 4. Comprises derivative cash collateral received relating to banks of GBP4.1 billion (2024 - GBP5.3 billion) and customers

of GBP7.7 billion (2024 - GBP7.0 billion). 5. Predominantly comprises bank deposits (excluding repos), debt securities in issue and third-party subordinated

liabilities.

. Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior

year, mainly driven by a decrease in derivative fair values which reflected FX rate volatility across major

currencies and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded assets, which exclude

derivatives, increased by GBP2.4 billion, largely driven by higher loans at amortised cost and other financial

assets. . Trading assets which primarily relate to client-led activity as well as derivative cash collateral posted, were

down by GBP2.7 billion, driven by decreases in derivative cash collateral posted and securities, partially offset by

an increase in reverse repos. . Trading liabilities decreased by GBP5.7 billion, driven by lower short positions, repos and derivative cash

collateral received. . Loans - amortised cost increased by GBP5.6 billion, driven by higher loans to customers reflecting growth in Capital

Markets. . Other financial assets were up by GBP1.2 billion, largely driven by an increase in bonds held in the liquid asset

buffer. . Deposits - amortised cost increased by GBP6.3 billion, driven by higher bank deposits reflecting increased repo

funding and an increase in customer deposits in NWM N.V. . Other financial liabilities increased by GBP4.2 billion, largely driven by new issuance partially offset by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)