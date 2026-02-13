NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -4

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NatWest Markets Group (NWM Group) Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 Financial review RBSFinance NWM Group reported a profit for the year ended 31 December 2025 of GBP275 million compared with a profit of GBP63 million for the year ended 31 December 2024. Higher income largely reflected a stronger performance in the Currencies and Capital Markets business lines. Operating expenses increased in 2025, as a decrease in litigation and conduct costs was more than offset by a rise in other operating expenses. Highlights Financial performance . Income of GBP1,471 million in 2025 was up by GBP234 million compared with GBP1,237 million in 2024. The increase was largely driven by stronger performances in Currencies and Capital Markets, higher income from the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries, one-off gains recognised in 2025 and lower foreign exchange (FX) reserves recycling losses. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues from Fixed Income. . Operating expenses of GBP1,308 million increased by GBP100 million compared with GBP1,208 million in 2024. Litigation and conduct costs of GBP63 million reflected ongoing progress in closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million compared with GBP102 million in 2024. Other operating expenses of GBP1,245 million were GBP139 million higher than GBP1,106 million in 2024, largely driven by increases in technology investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to property charges. . Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion to GBP168.4 billion and GBP161.4 billion respectively at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior year. Derivative assets were down by GBP17.2 billion, largely reflecting FX volatility across major currencies including the weakening of USD in 2025, following contrasting trends in Q4 2024, and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded assets were up by GBP2.4 billion, mainly driven by increases in loans to customers and other financial assets. Capital and leverage . Total NWM Plc RWAs were GBP21.5 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with GBP20.8 billion at 31 December 2024. The increase in 2025 was mainly driven by higher credit risk, primarily reflecting growth in lending, and an increase in operational risk RWAs following the annual recalculation, including an acceleration from Q1 2026 to align with market practice. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in market risk which reflected active risk management. . NWM Plc's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 18.4% at 31 December 2025, compared with 18.2% at 31 December 2024. The increase in the year was largely driven by higher CET1 capital, partially offset by the increase in RWAs. . Total Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for NWM Plc at 31 December 2025 was GBP9.8 billion, compared with GBP10.0 billion at 31 December 2024. The decrease in total MREL in 2025 was largely due to a reduction in eligible capital, driven by the redemption of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, partially offset by the issuance of two new AT1 instruments with NatWest Group plc amounting to GBP600 million. In addition, senior unsecured debt reduced by GBP0.1 billion during 2025, largely due to the maturity of an internal MREL instrument with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, and the impact of FX movements, partially offset by two new internal MREL instruments with NatWest Group plc of EUR580 million and GBP490 million respectively. The MREL ratio decreased to 45.6% of RWAs at 31 December 2025, compared with 48.2% at 31 December 2024, mainly reflecting the increase in RWAs. . NWM Plc's leverage ratio was 5.0% at 31 December 2025 compared with 5.5% at 31 December 2024. The decrease in 2025 reflected lower Tier 1 capital and higher leverage exposure. The increase in leverage exposure was driven by increases in other financial assets and net derivatives, partially offset by a decrease in trading assets. Liquidity and funding . NWM Plc's average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)^(1) increased to 198% (31 December 2024 - 192%), largely reflecting higher average levels in the liquidity portfolio during the year. The liquidity portfolio at 31 December 2025 was GBP20.2 billion, down by GBP0.8 billion compared with GBP21.0 billion at 31 December 2024. Stressed outflow coverage^(2) was 165% at 31 December 2025, compared with 179% at 31 December 2024. . NWM Plc issued a total of GBP7.9 billion across a number of public benchmark transactions during 2025. This includes prefinancing of 2026 funding requirements, taking advantage of favourable market conditions. These transactions comprised EUR3.6 billion and CHF0.2 billion of notes under our Euro Medium Term Note programme, USD4.8 billion of notes under our US Medium Term Note programme and AUD2.0 billion of notes under our AUD debt issuance programme. NWM Plc also raised funding in other formats throughout 2025 including, but not limited to, structured note issuance. . On 13 January 2026, NWM Plc issued a total of EUR1.0 billion of benchmark notes under the EMTN programme. 1. Reported on an average basis in line with supervisory guidelines. The LCR is calculated as the average of the preceding 12 months. 2. NWM Plc's Stressed Outflow Coverage (SOC) is an internal measure calculated by reference to liquid assets as a percentage of net stressed contractual and behavioural outflows over three months. The most severe outcome is selected from a range of scenarios comprised of market-wide, idiosyncratic and a combination of both. This assessment is performed in accordance with PRA guidance. The average SOC is calculated as the average of the preceding 12 months. Capital guidance (1,2) Metric (3) Estimate CET1 ratio 14% MREL ratio (4) >30% Leverage ratio >4%

1. This supersedes all prior guidance. 2. This guidance, targets, expectations and trends discussed in this section represent management's current

medium-term expectations and are subject to change, including as a result of the factors described in the Risk

Factors section on pages 151 to 168 NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts. These statements

constitute forward-looking statements. Refer to Forward-looking statements in this announcement. 3. All metrics presented relate to NWM Plc. 4. Includes total regulatory capital, non-eligible capital and downstreamed internal MREL.

Business performance summary

The table below presents an analysis of key lines of NWM Group's income statement. Commentary refers to the table below as well as the consolidated income statement shown on page 5.

Year ended Quarter ended 31 December 31 December 31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Income statement GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Net interest income 488 432 135 109 85 Non-interest income 983 805 248 217 218 Total income 1,471 1,237 383 326 303 Litigation and conduct costs (63) (102) (24) 26 (41) Other operating expenses (1,245) (1,106) (348) (295) (321) Operating expenses (1,308) (1,208) (372) (269) (362) Operating profit/(loss) before impairment losses/releases 163 29 11 57 (59) Impairment (losses)/releases (3) 8 (2) (4) - Operating profit/(loss) before tax 160 37 9 53 (59) Tax credit 115 26 51 73 19 Profit/(loss) for the period 275 63 60 126 (40) Income (1) Fixed Income 135 190 7 23 20 Currencies 632 525 147 158 146 Capital Markets 749 666 190 189 164 Capital Management Unit and other (2) 17 (49) 45 (30) (11) Income including shared revenue before OCA 1,533 1,332 389 340 319 Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow

NatWest Group subsidiaries (3) (63) (86) (4) (14) (12) Income excluding OCA 1,470 1,246 385 326 307 Own credit adjustments (OCA) 1 (9) (2) - (4) Total income 1,471 1,237 383 326 303

1. Product performance includes gross income earned on a NatWest Group-wide basis, including amounts contributed to

other NatWest Group subsidiaries. Income including shared revenue before OCA includes revenue share from other

NatWest Group subsidiaries but before revenue share is paid to or contributed to those subsidiaries. 2. Capital Management Unit was set up in Q3 2020 to manage capital usage and optimisation across all parts of NatWest

Markets, with the income materially relating to legacy positions. 3. Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries includes shared revenue paid to or contributed

to those subsidiaries and a profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries. The profit share

arrangement rewards NWM Group on an arm's length basis for its contribution to the performance of the NatWest Group

Commercial & Institutional business segment. The profit share is not allocated to individual NatWest Markets

product areas.

Year ended 31 December 2025 performance

. Net interest income largely represents interest income from lending activity and capital hedges, offset by interest

expense from the funding costs of the business. The increase of GBP56 million compared with 2024 largely reflects

growth in lending activity within Capital Markets. . Non-interest income increased by GBP178 million in 2025. This rise was largely driven by a stronger performance in

Currencies, which reflected the successful navigation of volatile market conditions, and higher income in Capital

Management Unit and other, driven by one-off gains recognised in 2025 including a dividend received on the

restructuring of a strategic investment, and lower FX reserves recycling losses. In addition, the amount recognised

under the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries of GBP189 million was GBP43 million higher

than the amount recognised in 2024. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues in Fixed Income, which

reflected challenging market conditions and reduced client activity. . Operating expenses were up by GBP100 million compared with 2024. Litigation and conduct costs reflected ongoing

progress in closing legacy matters, including associated conduct remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million

compared with 2024. Other operating expenses increased by GBP139 million compared with 2024, largely due to increases

in technology investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to

property charges, partially offset by a reduction in severance costs. . The tax credit of GBP115 million on the operating profit before tax of GBP160 million differs from the expected UK

corporation tax rate of 25%, primarily due to a revision in our estimate of deductible costs in current and prior

periods and a write-back of the deferred tax held on NWM N.V. losses.

Q4 2025 performance

. Net interest income increased by GBP26 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP50 million compared with Q4 2024,

largely reflecting higher interest expense in the comparative periods from funding of the trading business. . Non-interest income increased by GBP31 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP30 million compared with Q4 2024. These

increases were largely due to a dividend received on the restructuring of a strategic investment in Q4 2025, and FX

reserves recycling losses of GBP30 million recognised in each of the comparative periods. In addition, NWM Group

recognised GBP63 million under the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries in Q4 2025, which

was GBP16 million and GBP17 million higher than the amounts recognised in Q3 2025 and Q4 2024 respectively. These

increases were partially offset by lower trading income in the current quarter. . Operating expenses increased by GBP103 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP10 million compared with Q4 2024.

Litigation and conduct costs were up by GBP50 million compared with Q3 2025 and down by GBP17 million compared with Q4

2024, reflecting ongoing progress on closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct remediation activity.

Other operating expenses increased by GBP53 million compared with Q3 2025, largely due to one-off costs recognised in

the current quarter including the annual bank levy, in addition to the non-repeat of VAT recoveries recognised in

Q3 2025, partially offset by lower staff costs. Other operating expenses increased by GBP27 million compared with Q4

2024, largely due to higher technology investment costs and staff costs.

Business performance summary

Balance sheet profile as at 31 December 2025

NWM Group's balance sheet profile is summarised below. Commentary refers to the tables below as well as the consolidated balance sheet on page 6.

Assets Liabilities 2025 2024 2025 2024 GBPbn GBPbn GBPbn GBPbn Cash and balances at central banks 16.0 16.2 Securities 12.6 13.9 7.5 10.5 Short positions Reverse repos (1) 27.7 27.1 28.6 30.6 Repos (2) Derivative cash collateral posted (3) 5.6 7.3 11.8 12.3 Derivative cash collateral received (4) Other trading assets 0.3 0.6 0.9 1.1 Other trading liabilities Total trading assets 46.2 48.9 48.8 54.5 Total trading liabilities Loans - amortised cost 24.7 19.1 15.7 9.4 Deposits - amortised cost Settlement balances 0.6 2.0 0.9 1.7 Settlement balances Amounts due from holding company Amounts due to holding company and fellow subsidiaries 0.3 0.3 6.1 6.8 and fellow subsidiaries Other financial assets 19.1 17.9 35.5 31.3 Other financial liabilities Other assets 0.6 0.7 0.4 0.5 Other liabilities Funded assets 107.5 105.1 107.4 104.2 Liabilities excluding derivatives Derivative assets 60.9 78.1 54.0 72.0 Derivative liabilities Total assets 168.4 183.2 161.4 176.2 Total liabilities of which: 36.2 32.5 Wholesale funding (5) 14.4 16.8 Short-term wholesale funding (5) Net derivative assets 2.3 2.4 2.5 3.5 Net derivative liabilities

1. Comprises bank reverse repos of GBP4.6 billion (2024 - GBP5.9 billion) and customer reverse repos of GBP23.1 billion

(2024 - GBP21.2 billion). 2. Comprises bank repos of GBP8.2 billion (2024- GBP7.2 billion) and customer repos of GBP20.4 billion (2024 - GBP23.4

billion). 3. Comprises derivative cash collateral posted relating to banks of GBP2.6 billion (2024 - GBP3.6 billion) and customers

of GBP3.0 billion (2024 - GBP3.7 billion). 4. Comprises derivative cash collateral received relating to banks of GBP4.1 billion (2024 - GBP5.3 billion) and customers

of GBP7.7 billion (2024 - GBP7.0 billion). 5. Predominantly comprises bank deposits (excluding repos), debt securities in issue and third-party subordinated

liabilities.

. Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior

year, mainly driven by a decrease in derivative fair values which reflected FX rate volatility across major

currencies and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded assets, which exclude

derivatives, increased by GBP2.4 billion, largely driven by higher loans at amortised cost and other financial

assets. . Trading assets which primarily relate to client-led activity as well as derivative cash collateral posted, were

down by GBP2.7 billion, driven by decreases in derivative cash collateral posted and securities, partially offset by

an increase in reverse repos. . Trading liabilities decreased by GBP5.7 billion, driven by lower short positions, repos and derivative cash

collateral received. . Loans - amortised cost increased by GBP5.6 billion, driven by higher loans to customers reflecting growth in Capital

Markets. . Other financial assets were up by GBP1.2 billion, largely driven by an increase in bonds held in the liquid asset

buffer. . Deposits - amortised cost increased by GBP6.3 billion, driven by higher bank deposits reflecting increased repo

funding and an increase in customer deposits in NWM N.V. . Other financial liabilities increased by GBP4.2 billion, largely driven by new issuance partially offset by

maturities. The balance as at 31 December 2025 includes GBP27.2 billion of medium-term notes issued. . Derivative assets and derivative liabilities were down by GBP17.2 billion and GBP18.0 billion respectively. The

decreases in fair values largely reflected FX volatility across major currencies including the weakening of USD in

the year, following contrasting trends in Q4 2024, and variations in interest rates across different currencies and

tenors.

Non-IFRS measures

This document contains a number of non-IFRS measures. For details of the basis of preparation and reconciliations, where applicable, refer to the non-IFRS measures section on page 13.

Capital, liquidity and funding risk

Introduction

NWM Group takes a comprehensive approach to the management of capital, liquidity and funding, underpinned by frameworks, risk appetite and policies, to manage and mitigate capital, liquidity and funding risks. The framework ensures the tools and capability are in place to facilitate the management and mitigation of risk ensuring that NWM Group operates within its regulatory requirements and risk appetite.

Capital, RWAs and leverage

Capital resources, RWAs and leverage for NWM Plc are set out below and have been calculated in line with the PRA rulebook, subject to the requirements set out in the UK CRR. Regulatory capital is monitored and reported at legal entity level for large subsidiaries of NatWest Group.

31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2025 2024 Capital adequacy ratios (1,2) % % % CET1 18.4 17.5 18.2 Tier 1 23.0 22.0 24.3 Total 26.0 25.0 27.8 Total MREL 45.6 46.1 48.2 Capital (1,2) GBPm GBPm GBPm CET1 3,952 3,801 3,779 Tier 1 4,926 4,776 5,067 Total 5,576 5,425 5,779 Total MREL (3) 9,787 10,001 10,038 Risk-weighted assets Credit risk 10,447 9,896 8,908 Counterparty credit risk 5,868 5,907 5,797 Market risk 3,431 4,528 5,105 Operational risk 1,711 1,347 1,002 Total RWAs 21,457 21,678 20,812

1. NWM Plc's total capital ratio requirement is 11.4%, comprising the minimum capital requirement of 8%, supplemented

with the capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and the institution specific countercyclical buffer (CCyB) of 0.9%.

The minimum CET1 ratio is 7.9%, including the minimum capital requirement of 4.5%. The CCyB is based on the

weighted average of NWM Plc's geographical exposures. 2. In addition, NWM Plc is subject to Pillar 2A requirements for CET1, AT1 and T2. Refer to the NWM Plc Pillar 3

report for further details on these additional capital requirements. 3. Includes senior debt instruments issued to NatWest Group plc with a nominal value of GBP4.2 billion (30 September

2025 - GBP4.6 billion, 31 December 2024 - GBP4.3 billion). 4. The IFRS 9 transitional capital rules in respect to ECL provisions ceased to apply on 1 January 2025.

Leverage

The leverage ratio has been calculated in accordance with the Leverage Ratio (CRR) part of the PRA rulebook.

31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2025 2024 Tier 1 capital (GBPm) 4,926 4,776 5,067 Leverage exposure (GBPm) (1) 97,880 106,006 92,859 Leverage ratio (%) 5.0 4.5 5.5

1. Leverage exposure is broadly aligned to the accounting value of on and off-balance sheet exposures albeit subject

to specific adjustments for derivatives, securities financing positions and off-balance sheet exposures.

Liquidity and funding

31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2025 2024 Average LCR (%) 198 196 192 Liquidity portfolio (GBPbn) 20.2 19.0 21.0 Total wholesale funding (GBPbn) (1) 36.2 36.4 32.5 Total funding including repo (GBPbn) 98.4 106.3 91.4

1. Predominantly comprises bank deposits (excluding repos), debt securities in issue and third-party subordinated

liabilities.

Consolidated income statement

for the period ended 31 December 2025

Year ended Quarter ended 31 December 31 December 31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Interest receivable 2,585 2,720 648 649 665 Interest payable (2,097) (2,288) (513) (540) (580) Net interest income 488 432 135 109 85 Fees and commissions receivable 417 476 94 94 102 Fees and commissions payable (188) (213) (45) (41) (47) Income from trading activities 658 585 86 181 157 Other operating income 96 (43) 113 (17) 6 Non-interest income 983 805 248 217 218 Total income 1,471 1,237 383 326 303 Staff costs (506) (452) (113) (128) (99) Premises and equipment (79) (75) (21) (22) (20) Other administrative expenses (711) (671) (235) (116) (240) Depreciation and amortisation (12) (10) (3) (3) (3) Operating expenses (1,308) (1,208) (372) (269) (362) Operating profit/(loss) before impairment losses/releases 163 29 11 57 (59) Impairment (losses)/releases (3) 8 (2) (4) - Operating profit/(loss) before tax 160 37 9 53 (59) Tax credit 115 26 51 73 19 Profit/(loss) for the period 275 63 60 126 (40) Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders 167 (20) 37 104 (63) Paid-in equity holders 108 73 23 22 22 Non-controlling interests - 10 - - 1 275 63 60 126 (40)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the period ended 31 December 2025

Year ended Quarter ended 31 31 31 30 31 December December December September December 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Profit/(loss) for the period 275 63 60 126 (40) Items that do not qualify for reclassification Remeasurement of retirement benefit schemes 5 (13) 8 - (9) Changes in fair value of financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) (17) (33) (6) (10) (8)

Fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) 3 14 (12) 2 1 financial assets Tax (8) 23 (8) (1) 7 (17) (9) (18) (9) (9) Items that do qualify for reclassification FVOCI financial assets 16 5 11 5 1 Cash flow hedges (1) 127 (29) 35 (9) (54) Currency translation 23 (14) (4) 90 113 Tax (46) 16 (15) - 16 120 (22) 27 86 76 Other comprehensive income/(loss) after tax 103 (31) 9 77 67 Total comprehensive income for the period 378 32 69 203 27 Attributable to: Ordinary shareholders 270 (50) 46 181 5 Paid-in equity holders 108 73 23 22 22 Non-controlling interests - 9 - - - 378 32 69 203 27

1. Refer to footnotes 1 and 2 of the statement of changes in equity.

Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2025

31 December 30 September 31 December 2025 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm Assets Cash and balances at central banks 16,023 17,066 16,229 Trading assets 46,174 56,765 48,883 Derivatives 60,866 61,304 78,105 Settlement balances 643 12,141 2,043 Loans to banks - amortised cost 1,221 1,826 1,171 Loans to customers - amortised cost 23,454 21,732 17,921 Amounts due from holding companies and fellow subsidiaries 287 393 343 Other financial assets 19,084 17,475 17,850 Other assets 619 567 621 Total assets 168,371 189,269 183,166 Liabilities Bank deposits 8,501 9,562 4,565 Customer deposits 7,161 8,619 4,840 Amounts due to holding companies and fellow subsidiaries 6,068 7,146 6,771 Settlement balances 932 9,074 1,729 Trading liabilities 48,847 58,317 54,512 Derivatives 53,977 54,160 72,036 Other financial liabilities 35,453 35,070 31,263 Other liabilities 469 415 521 Total liabilities 161,408 182,363 176,237 Equity Owners' equity 6,963 6,906 6,929 Total equity 6,963 6,906 6,929 Total liabilities and equity 168,371 189,269 183,166

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the period ended 31 December 2025

Year ended Quarter ended 31 31 31 30 31 December December December September December 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Called up share capital - at beginning and end of period 400 400 400 400 400 Share premium account - at beginning and end of period 1,946 1,946 1,946 1,946 1,946 Paid-in equity - at beginning of period 1,496 904 1,192 2,096 904 Redeemed (904) - - (904) - Issued 600 592 - - 592 At end of period 1,192 1,496 1,192 1,192 1,496 Merger reserve - at beginning of period (11) (14) (9) (10) (12) Amortisation 3 3 1 1 1 At end of period (8) (11) (8) (9) (11) FVOCI reserve - at beginning of period 25 13 41 36 26 Unrealised gains/(losses) 17 20 (2) 4 2 Realised losses/(gains) 1 (5) 1 3 (1) Tax (6) (3) (3) (2) (2) At end of period 37 25 37 41 25 Cash flow hedging reserve - at beginning of period (177) (164) (114) (106) (138) Amount recognised in equity (1) (102) (299) (18) (65) (118) Reclassification of OCI to P&L (2) 229 270 53 56 64 Tax (41) 16 (12) 1 15 At end of period (91) (177) (91) (114) (177) Foreign exchange reserve - at beginning of period 87 100 114 24 (27) Retranslation of net assets (27) (98) (3) 70 91 Foreign currency gains/(losses) on hedges of net assets 19 15 (1) (11) (7) Recycled to profit or loss on disposal of businesses 31 70 - 31 30 At end of period 110 87 110 114 87 Retained earnings - at beginning of period 3,163 3,195 3,336 3,181 3,216

