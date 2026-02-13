Anzeige
WKN: A3DS0H | ISIN: GB00BM8PJY71
12.02.26
NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -4-

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 

NatWest Markets Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results 
NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 
2026-02-13 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NatWest Markets Group (NWM Group) 
 
Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 
 
Financial review RBSFinance 
 
NWM Group reported a profit for the year ended 31 December 2025 of GBP275 million compared with a profit of GBP63 million 
for the year ended 31 December 2024. Higher income largely reflected a stronger performance in the Currencies and 
Capital Markets business lines. Operating expenses increased in 2025, as a decrease in litigation and conduct costs was 
more than offset by a rise in other operating expenses. 
 
Highlights 
 
Financial performance 
 
 . Income of GBP1,471 million in 2025 was up by GBP234 million compared with GBP1,237 million in 2024. The increase was 
  largely driven by stronger performances in Currencies and Capital Markets, higher income from the profit share 
  arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries, one-off gains recognised in 2025 and lower foreign exchange 
  (FX) reserves recycling losses. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues from Fixed Income. 
 . Operating expenses of GBP1,308 million increased by GBP100 million compared with GBP1,208 million in 2024. Litigation and 
  conduct costs of GBP63 million reflected ongoing progress in closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct 
  remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million compared with GBP102 million in 2024. Other operating expenses of 
  GBP1,245 million were GBP139 million higher than GBP1,106 million in 2024, largely driven by increases in technology 
  investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to property 
  charges. 
 . Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion to GBP168.4 billion and GBP161.4 billion 
  respectively at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior year. Derivative assets were down by GBP17.2 billion, 
  largely reflecting FX volatility across major currencies including the weakening of USD in 2025, following 
  contrasting trends in Q4 2024, and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded 
  assets were up by GBP2.4 billion, mainly driven by increases in loans to customers and other financial assets. 
Capital and leverage 
 
 . Total NWM Plc RWAs were GBP21.5 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with GBP20.8 billion at 31 December 2024. The 
  increase in 2025 was mainly driven by higher credit risk, primarily reflecting growth in lending, and an increase 
  in operational risk RWAs following the annual recalculation, including an acceleration from Q1 2026 to align with 
  market practice. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in market risk which reflected active risk 
  management. 
 . NWM Plc's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 18.4% at 31 December 2025, compared with 18.2% at 31 December 2024. 
  The increase in the year was largely driven by higher CET1 capital, partially offset by the increase in RWAs. 
 . Total Minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) for NWM Plc at 31 December 2025 was GBP9.8 
  billion, compared with GBP10.0 billion at 31 December 2024. The decrease in total MREL in 2025 was largely due to a 
  reduction in eligible capital, driven by the redemption of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes with NatWest Group 
  plc of USD1.15 billion, partially offset by the issuance of two new AT1 instruments with NatWest Group plc amounting 
  to GBP600 million. In addition, senior unsecured debt reduced by GBP0.1 billion during 2025, largely due to the 
  maturity of an internal MREL instrument with NatWest Group plc of USD1.15 billion, and the impact of FX movements, 
  partially offset by two new internal MREL instruments with NatWest Group plc of EUR580 million and GBP490 million 
  respectively. The MREL ratio decreased to 45.6% of RWAs at 31 December 2025, compared with 48.2% at 31 December 
  2024, mainly reflecting the increase in RWAs. 
 . NWM Plc's leverage ratio was 5.0% at 31 December 2025 compared with 5.5% at 31 December 2024. The decrease in 2025 
  reflected lower Tier 1 capital and higher leverage exposure. The increase in leverage exposure was driven by 
  increases in other financial assets and net derivatives, partially offset by a decrease in trading assets. 
Liquidity and funding 
 
 . NWM Plc's average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)^(1) increased to 198% (31 December 2024 - 192%), largely 
  reflecting higher average levels in the liquidity portfolio during the year. The liquidity portfolio at 31 December 
  2025 was GBP20.2 billion, down by GBP0.8 billion compared with GBP21.0 billion at 31 December 2024. Stressed outflow 
  coverage^(2) was 165% at 31 December 2025, compared with 179% at 31 December 2024. 
 . NWM Plc issued a total of GBP7.9 billion across a number of public benchmark transactions during 2025. This includes 
  prefinancing of 2026 funding requirements, taking advantage of favourable market conditions. These transactions 
  comprised EUR3.6 billion and CHF0.2 billion of notes under our Euro Medium Term Note programme, USD4.8 billion of notes 
  under our US Medium Term Note programme and AUD2.0 billion of notes under our AUD debt issuance programme. NWM Plc 
  also raised funding in other formats throughout 2025 including, but not limited to, structured note issuance. 
 . On 13 January 2026, NWM Plc issued a total of EUR1.0 billion of benchmark notes under the EMTN programme. 
 1. Reported on an average basis in line with supervisory guidelines. The LCR is calculated as the average of the 
  preceding 12 months. 
 2. NWM Plc's Stressed Outflow Coverage (SOC) is an internal measure calculated by reference to liquid assets as a 
  percentage of net stressed contractual and behavioural outflows over three months. The most severe outcome is 
  selected from a range of scenarios comprised of market-wide, idiosyncratic and a combination of both. This 
  assessment is performed in accordance with PRA guidance. The average SOC is calculated as the average of the 
  preceding 12 months. 
Capital guidance (1,2) 
 
Metric (3)   Estimate 
CET1 ratio     14% 
MREL ratio (4)   >30% 
Leverage ratio    >4%

1. This supersedes all prior guidance. 2. This guidance, targets, expectations and trends discussed in this section represent management's current

medium-term expectations and are subject to change, including as a result of the factors described in the Risk

Factors section on pages 151 to 168 NatWest Markets Plc 2025 Annual Report and Accounts. These statements

constitute forward-looking statements. Refer to Forward-looking statements in this announcement. 3. All metrics presented relate to NWM Plc. 4. Includes total regulatory capital, non-eligible capital and downstreamed internal MREL.

Business performance summary

The table below presents an analysis of key lines of NWM Group's income statement. Commentary refers to the table below as well as the consolidated income statement shown on page 5. 

Year ended            Quarter ended 
                       31 December  31 December   31 December 30 September 31 December 
                          2025     2024      2025     2025    2024 
Income statement                   GBPm      GBPm       GBPm      GBPm     GBPm 
Net interest income                 488     432       135     109     85 
Non-interest income                 983     805       248     217     218 
Total income                   1,471    1,237       383     326     303 
Litigation and conduct costs            (63)    (102)      (24)      26    (41) 
Other operating expenses            (1,245)   (1,106)      (348)    (295)    (321) 
Operating expenses               (1,308)   (1,208)      (372)    (269)    (362) 
Operating profit/(loss) before impairment                                       
   losses/releases                 163      29       11      57    (59) 
Impairment (losses)/releases            (3)      8       (2)     (4)      - 
Operating profit/(loss) before tax         160      37        9      53    (59) 
Tax credit                     115      26       51      73     19 
Profit/(loss) for the period            275      63       60     126    (40) 
                                              
Income (1)                                         
Fixed Income                    135     190        7      23     20 
Currencies                     632     525       147     158     146 
Capital Markets                   749     666       190     189     164 
Capital Management Unit and other (2)        17     (49)       45     (30)    (11) 
Income including shared revenue before OCA    1,533    1,332       389     340     319 
Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -2- 

NatWest Group subsidiaries (3)         (63)     (86)       (4)     (14)    (12) 
Income excluding OCA               1,470    1,246       385     326     307 
Own credit adjustments (OCA)             1     (9)       (2)      -     (4) 
Total income                   1,471    1,237       383     326     303

1. Product performance includes gross income earned on a NatWest Group-wide basis, including amounts contributed to

other NatWest Group subsidiaries. Income including shared revenue before OCA includes revenue share from other

NatWest Group subsidiaries but before revenue share is paid to or contributed to those subsidiaries. 2. Capital Management Unit was set up in Q3 2020 to manage capital usage and optimisation across all parts of NatWest

Markets, with the income materially relating to legacy positions. 3. Transfer pricing arrangements with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries includes shared revenue paid to or contributed

to those subsidiaries and a profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries. The profit share

arrangement rewards NWM Group on an arm's length basis for its contribution to the performance of the NatWest Group

Commercial & Institutional business segment. The profit share is not allocated to individual NatWest Markets

product areas.

Year ended 31 December 2025 performance

. Net interest income largely represents interest income from lending activity and capital hedges, offset by interest

expense from the funding costs of the business. The increase of GBP56 million compared with 2024 largely reflects

growth in lending activity within Capital Markets. . Non-interest income increased by GBP178 million in 2025. This rise was largely driven by a stronger performance in

Currencies, which reflected the successful navigation of volatile market conditions, and higher income in Capital

Management Unit and other, driven by one-off gains recognised in 2025 including a dividend received on the

restructuring of a strategic investment, and lower FX reserves recycling losses. In addition, the amount recognised

under the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries of GBP189 million was GBP43 million higher

than the amount recognised in 2024. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues in Fixed Income, which

reflected challenging market conditions and reduced client activity. . Operating expenses were up by GBP100 million compared with 2024. Litigation and conduct costs reflected ongoing

progress in closing legacy matters, including associated conduct remediation activity, and were down by GBP39 million

compared with 2024. Other operating expenses increased by GBP139 million compared with 2024, largely due to increases

in technology investment costs and staff costs, lower VAT recoveries and a credit recognised in 2024 in relation to

property charges, partially offset by a reduction in severance costs. . The tax credit of GBP115 million on the operating profit before tax of GBP160 million differs from the expected UK

corporation tax rate of 25%, primarily due to a revision in our estimate of deductible costs in current and prior

periods and a write-back of the deferred tax held on NWM N.V. losses.

Q4 2025 performance

. Net interest income increased by GBP26 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP50 million compared with Q4 2024,

largely reflecting higher interest expense in the comparative periods from funding of the trading business. . Non-interest income increased by GBP31 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP30 million compared with Q4 2024. These

increases were largely due to a dividend received on the restructuring of a strategic investment in Q4 2025, and FX

reserves recycling losses of GBP30 million recognised in each of the comparative periods. In addition, NWM Group

recognised GBP63 million under the profit share arrangement with fellow NatWest Group subsidiaries in Q4 2025, which

was GBP16 million and GBP17 million higher than the amounts recognised in Q3 2025 and Q4 2024 respectively. These

increases were partially offset by lower trading income in the current quarter. . Operating expenses increased by GBP103 million compared with Q3 2025 and by GBP10 million compared with Q4 2024.

Litigation and conduct costs were up by GBP50 million compared with Q3 2025 and down by GBP17 million compared with Q4

2024, reflecting ongoing progress on closing legacy matters, including any associated conduct remediation activity.

Other operating expenses increased by GBP53 million compared with Q3 2025, largely due to one-off costs recognised in

the current quarter including the annual bank levy, in addition to the non-repeat of VAT recoveries recognised in

Q3 2025, partially offset by lower staff costs. Other operating expenses increased by GBP27 million compared with Q4

2024, largely due to higher technology investment costs and staff costs.

Business performance summary

Balance sheet profile as at 31 December 2025

NWM Group's balance sheet profile is summarised below. Commentary refers to the tables below as well as the consolidated balance sheet on page 6. 

Assets                         Liabilities 
                     2025 2024   2025 2024   
                      GBPbn  GBPbn    GBPbn  GBPbn   
Cash and balances at central banks    16.0 16.2         
  Securities               12.6 13.9    7.5 10.5     Short positions 
  Reverse repos (1)           27.7 27.1   28.6 30.6     Repos (2) 
  Derivative cash collateral posted (3)  5.6  7.3   11.8 12.3     Derivative cash collateral received (4) 
  Other trading assets          0.3  0.6    0.9  1.1     Other trading liabilities 
Total trading assets           46.2 48.9   48.8 54.5   Total trading liabilities 
Loans - amortised cost          24.7 19.1   15.7  9.4   Deposits - amortised cost 
Settlement balances            0.6  2.0    0.9  1.7   Settlement balances 
Amounts due from holding company                       Amounts due to holding company  
  and fellow subsidiaries         0.3  0.3    6.1  6.8     and fellow subsidiaries 
Other financial assets          19.1 17.9   35.5 31.3   Other financial liabilities 
Other assets               0.6  0.7    0.4  0.5   Other liabilities 
Funded assets              107.5 105.1   107.4 104.2   Liabilities excluding derivatives 
Derivative assets            60.9 78.1   54.0 72.0   Derivative liabilities  
Total assets              168.4 183.2   161.4 176.2   Total liabilities 
                                       of which: 
                              36.2 32.5   Wholesale funding (5) 
                              14.4 16.8   Short-term wholesale funding (5) 
Net derivative assets           2.3  2.4    2.5  3.5   Net derivative liabilities

1. Comprises bank reverse repos of GBP4.6 billion (2024 - GBP5.9 billion) and customer reverse repos of GBP23.1 billion

(2024 - GBP21.2 billion). 2. Comprises bank repos of GBP8.2 billion (2024- GBP7.2 billion) and customer repos of GBP20.4 billion (2024 - GBP23.4

billion). 3. Comprises derivative cash collateral posted relating to banks of GBP2.6 billion (2024 - GBP3.6 billion) and customers

of GBP3.0 billion (2024 - GBP3.7 billion). 4. Comprises derivative cash collateral received relating to banks of GBP4.1 billion (2024 - GBP5.3 billion) and customers

of GBP7.7 billion (2024 - GBP7.0 billion). 5. Predominantly comprises bank deposits (excluding repos), debt securities in issue and third-party subordinated

liabilities.

. Total assets and total liabilities both decreased by GBP14.8 billion at 31 December 2025, compared with the prior

year, mainly driven by a decrease in derivative fair values which reflected FX rate volatility across major

currencies and variations in interest rates across different currencies and tenors. Funded assets, which exclude

derivatives, increased by GBP2.4 billion, largely driven by higher loans at amortised cost and other financial

assets. . Trading assets which primarily relate to client-led activity as well as derivative cash collateral posted, were

down by GBP2.7 billion, driven by decreases in derivative cash collateral posted and securities, partially offset by

an increase in reverse repos. . Trading liabilities decreased by GBP5.7 billion, driven by lower short positions, repos and derivative cash

collateral received. . Loans - amortised cost increased by GBP5.6 billion, driven by higher loans to customers reflecting growth in Capital

Markets. . Other financial assets were up by GBP1.2 billion, largely driven by an increase in bonds held in the liquid asset

buffer. . Deposits - amortised cost increased by GBP6.3 billion, driven by higher bank deposits reflecting increased repo

funding and an increase in customer deposits in NWM N.V. . Other financial liabilities increased by GBP4.2 billion, largely driven by new issuance partially offset by

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -3-

maturities. The balance as at 31 December 2025 includes GBP27.2 billion of medium-term notes issued. . Derivative assets and derivative liabilities were down by GBP17.2 billion and GBP18.0 billion respectively. The

decreases in fair values largely reflected FX volatility across major currencies including the weakening of USD in

the year, following contrasting trends in Q4 2024, and variations in interest rates across different currencies and

tenors.

Non-IFRS measures

This document contains a number of non-IFRS measures. For details of the basis of preparation and reconciliations, where applicable, refer to the non-IFRS measures section on page 13.

Capital, liquidity and funding risk

Introduction

NWM Group takes a comprehensive approach to the management of capital, liquidity and funding, underpinned by frameworks, risk appetite and policies, to manage and mitigate capital, liquidity and funding risks. The framework ensures the tools and capability are in place to facilitate the management and mitigation of risk ensuring that NWM Group operates within its regulatory requirements and risk appetite.

Capital, RWAs and leverage

Capital resources, RWAs and leverage for NWM Plc are set out below and have been calculated in line with the PRA rulebook, subject to the requirements set out in the UK CRR. Regulatory capital is monitored and reported at legal entity level for large subsidiaries of NatWest Group. 

31 December 30 September 31 December 
                    2025     2025    2024 
Capital adequacy ratios (1,2)      %      %      % 
CET1                 18.4     17.5    18.2 
Tier 1                23.0     22.0    24.3 
Total                 26.0     25.0    27.8 
Total MREL              45.6     46.1    48.2 
                                     
Capital (1,2)              GBPm      GBPm     GBPm 
CET1                 3,952    3,801    3,779 
Tier 1                4,926    4,776    5,067 
Total                5,576    5,425    5,779 
Total MREL (3)            9,787    10,001   10,038 
                                     
Risk-weighted assets                           
Credit risk             10,447    9,896    8,908 
Counterparty credit risk       5,868    5,907    5,797 
Market risk             3,431    4,528    5,105 
Operational risk           1,711    1,347    1,002 
Total RWAs             21,457    21,678   20,812

1. NWM Plc's total capital ratio requirement is 11.4%, comprising the minimum capital requirement of 8%, supplemented

with the capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and the institution specific countercyclical buffer (CCyB) of 0.9%.

The minimum CET1 ratio is 7.9%, including the minimum capital requirement of 4.5%. The CCyB is based on the

weighted average of NWM Plc's geographical exposures. 2. In addition, NWM Plc is subject to Pillar 2A requirements for CET1, AT1 and T2. Refer to the NWM Plc Pillar 3

report for further details on these additional capital requirements. 3. Includes senior debt instruments issued to NatWest Group plc with a nominal value of GBP4.2 billion (30 September

2025 - GBP4.6 billion, 31 December 2024 - GBP4.3 billion). 4. The IFRS 9 transitional capital rules in respect to ECL provisions ceased to apply on 1 January 2025.

Leverage

The leverage ratio has been calculated in accordance with the Leverage Ratio (CRR) part of the PRA rulebook. 

31 December 30 September 31 December 
                  2025     2025    2024 
Tier 1 capital (GBPm)        4,926    4,776    5,067 
Leverage exposure (GBPm) (1)    97,880   106,006   92,859 
Leverage ratio (%)          5.0     4.5     5.5

1. Leverage exposure is broadly aligned to the accounting value of on and off-balance sheet exposures albeit subject

to specific adjustments for derivatives, securities financing positions and off-balance sheet exposures.

Liquidity and funding 

31 December 30 September 31 December 
                      2025     2025    2024 
Average LCR (%)               198     196     192 
Liquidity portfolio (GBPbn)         20.2     19.0    21.0 
Total wholesale funding (GBPbn) (1)     36.2     36.4    32.5 
Total funding including repo (GBPbn)     98.4    106.3    91.4

1. Predominantly comprises bank deposits (excluding repos), debt securities in issue and third-party subordinated

liabilities.

Consolidated income statement

for the period ended 31 December 2025 

Year ended           Quarter ended 
                      31 December 31 December   31 December 30 September 31 December 
                          2025    2024      2025     2025    2024 
                           GBPm     GBPm       GBPm      GBPm     GBPm 
Interest receivable               2,585    2,720       648     649     665 
Interest payable                (2,097)   (2,288)      (513)    (540)    (580) 
Net interest income                 488     432       135     109     85 
Fees and commissions receivable           417     476       94      94     102 
Fees and commissions payable           (188)    (213)      (45)     (41)    (47) 
Income from trading activities           658     585       86     181     157 
Other operating income                96    (43)       113     (17)      6 
Non-interest income                983     805       248     217     218 
Total income                   1,471    1,237       383     326     303 
Staff costs                   (506)    (452)      (113)    (128)    (99) 
Premises and equipment              (79)    (75)      (21)     (22)    (20) 
Other administrative expenses          (711)    (671)      (235)    (116)    (240) 
Depreciation and amortisation           (12)    (10)       (3)     (3)     (3) 
Operating expenses               (1,308)   (1,208)      (372)    (269)    (362) 
Operating profit/(loss) before impairment                                       
   losses/releases                 163     29       11      57    (59) 
Impairment (losses)/releases            (3)      8       (2)     (4)      - 
Operating profit/(loss) before tax         160     37        9      53    (59) 
Tax credit                     115     26       51      73     19 
Profit/(loss) for the period            275     63       60     126    (40) 
                                                           
Attributable to:                                                   
Ordinary shareholders               167    (20)       37     104    (63) 
Paid-in equity holders               108     73       23      22     22 
Non-controlling interests              -     10        -      -      1 
                          275     63       60     126    (40)

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the period ended 31 December 2025 

Year ended          Quarter ended 
                                    31     31      31     30     31 
                                 December  December    December September  December 
                                   2025    2024      2025    2025    2024 
                                    GBPm     GBPm       GBPm     GBPm     GBPm 
Profit/(loss) for the period                     275     63       60    126    (40) 
Items that do not qualify for reclassification                                     
Remeasurement of retirement benefit schemes               5    (13)       8     -    (9) 
Changes in fair value of financial liabilities designated                                
  at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL)            (17)    (33)      (6)    (10)    (8)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ NatWest Markets Plc Annual Results 2025 -4- 

Fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI)          3     14      (12)     2     1 
financial assets 
Tax                                  (8)     23      (8)    (1)     7 
                                   (17)    (9)      (18)    (9)    (9) 
Items that do qualify for reclassification                                       
FVOCI financial assets                         16     5       11     5     1 
Cash flow hedges (1)                         127    (29)       35    (9)    (54) 
Currency translation                          23    (14)      (4)     90    113 
Tax                                 (46)     16      (15)     -     16 
                                    120    (22)       27     86     76 
Other comprehensive income/(loss) after tax              103    (31)       9     77     67 
Total comprehensive income for the period               378     32       69    203     27 
                                                            
Attributable to:                                                    
Ordinary shareholders                         270    (50)       46    181     5 
Paid-in equity holders                        108     73       23     22     22 
Non-controlling interests                        -     9       -     -     - 
                                    378     32       69    203     27

1. Refer to footnotes 1 and 2 of the statement of changes in equity.

Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2025 

31 December 30 September 31 December 
                                  2025     2025    2024 
                                  GBPm       GBPm     GBPm  
Assets                                                
Cash and balances at central banks               16,023    17,066   16,229 
Trading assets                         46,174    56,765   48,883 
Derivatives                           60,866    61,304   78,105 
Settlement balances                        643    12,141    2,043 
Loans to banks - amortised cost                 1,221    1,826    1,171 
Loans to customers - amortised cost               23,454    21,732   17,921 
Amounts due from holding companies and fellow subsidiaries     287     393     343 
Other financial assets                     19,084    17,475   17,850 
Other assets                            619     567     621 
Total assets                          168,371   189,269   183,166 
                                                   
Liabilities                                             
Bank deposits                          8,501    9,562    4,565 
Customer deposits                        7,161    8,619    4,840 
Amounts due to holding companies and fellow subsidiaries     6,068    7,146    6,771 
Settlement balances                        932    9,074    1,729 
Trading liabilities                       48,847    58,317   54,512 
Derivatives                           53,977    54,160   72,036 
Other financial liabilities                   35,453    35,070   31,263 
Other liabilities                         469     415     521 
Total liabilities                       161,408   182,363   176,237 
                                                   
Equity                                                
Owners' equity                          6,963    6,906    6,929 
Total equity                           6,963    6,906    6,929 
Total liabilities and equity                  168,371   189,269   183,166

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the period ended 31 December 2025 

Year ended        Quarter ended 
                                       31    31      31    30    31 
                                     December December  December September December 
                                       2025   2024     2025   2025   2024 
                                        GBPm    GBPm      GBPm    GBPm    GBPm 
Called up share capital - at beginning and end of period           400   400     400    400   400 
                                                       
Share premium account - at beginning and end of period           1,946  1,946    1,946   1,946  1,946 
                                                       
Paid-in equity - at beginning of period                  1,496   904    1,192   2,096   904 
Redeemed                                  (904)    -      -   (904)    - 
Issued                                    600   592      -     -   592 
At end of period                              1,192  1,496    1,192   1,192  1,496 
                                                       
Merger reserve - at beginning of period                   (11)   (14)     (9)   (10)   (12) 
Amortisation                                  3    3      1     1    1 
At end of period                               (8)   (11)     (8)    (9)   (11) 
                                                       
FVOCI reserve - at beginning of period                    25    13      41    36    26 
Unrealised gains/(losses)                           17    20     (2)     4    2 
Realised losses/(gains)                            1   (5)      1     3   (1) 
Tax                                     (6)   (3)     (3)    (2)   (2) 
At end of period                               37    25      37    41    25 
                                                       
Cash flow hedging reserve - at beginning of period             (177)  (164)    (114)   (106)  (138) 
Amount recognised in equity (1)                      (102)  (299)     (18)   (65)  (118) 
Reclassification of OCI to P&L (2)                      229   270      53    56    64 
Tax                                     (41)    16     (12)     1    15 
At end of period                              (91)  (177)     (91)   (114)  (177) 
                                                       
Foreign exchange reserve - at beginning of period               87   100     114    24   (27) 
Retranslation of net assets                         (27)   (98)     (3)    70    91 
Foreign currency gains/(losses) on hedges of net assets            19    15     (1)   (11)   (7) 
Recycled to profit or loss on disposal of businesses             31    70      -    31    30 
At end of period                               110    87     110    114    87 
                                                       
Retained earnings - at beginning of period                 3,163  3,195    3,336   3,181  3,216

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
