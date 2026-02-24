Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2026 07:22 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEG Europe: AEG International Appoints John Langford as President, Asia Pacific

Strengthening Leadership to Accelerate Expansion Across Asia's Live Entertainment Market

London, UK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEG International, a subsidiary of AEG, the world leader in live sport and entertainment, today announced the appointment of John Langford to the role of President, APAC, AEG International, effective 1 April 2026.

Langford will lead the development and execution of AEG's Asia-Pacific expansion strategy across venues and real estate, reflecting the company's continued investment in the region as a priority growth market. He will assume responsibility for the overall business performance of AEG's current and future portfolio of venues across the region, working closely with local leadership teams and joint venture partners to deliver the company's strategic plans.

The Asia-Pacific region represents a major opportunity for AEG, with an expanding footprint across key markets and a robust pipeline of development projects. From the landmark Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, to the recently opened IG Arena in Nagoya and UOB Live Arena in Bangkok, along with major developments in Osaka and a second arena in Bangkok, AEG is steadily expanding its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region.

Langford brings over 30 years of experience in live entertainment and venue management. He currently serves as AEG International's Executive Vice President for Venues, where his leadership has driven record-breaking performance across the company's European venue portfolio.

"Asia-Pacific is a dynamic and strategically important market for AEG, with significant long-term potential," said Alex Hill, President & CEO, AEG International. "John's track record of delivering sustained performance, driving operational excellence and leading high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to drive our ambitions in the region. I am excited to see his expertise applied across our expanding Asia portfolio."

Speaking on his appointment, Langford added: "Over the past decade at AEG, I've had the privilege of working across an extraordinary breadth of roles - from leading the world's busiest arena to overseeing operations across multiple international markets. That experience has given me a deep appreciation for the power of live entertainment to bring communities together and deliver meaningful impact.

"I have long admired Asia for its energy, cultural diversity and dynamic live music landscape. I'm excited to relocate and immerse myself more fully in the market, working alongside our talented teams and partners to build on the strong foundations already in place. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to helping to accelerate AEG's expansion and further establish Asia-Pacific as a leading market for live music and world-class venues."

Langford will relocate to Singapore in September 2026.

Attachments

  • AEG International Appoints John Langford as President, Asia Pacific
  • UOB Live, Bangkok, Thailand


Comms Team AEG International +44 207 757 7500 communications.team@aegeurope.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.