M42 Appoints Former U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Patrick M. Walsh to Advisory Board

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Messier 42 LLC ("M42"), a private leading global artificial intelligence technology and digital transformation company, today announced that Admiral Patrick M. Walsh, PhD (Ret.) has joined the M42's Advisory Board, bringing decades of strategic leadership and operational expertise from one of the most distinguished careers in the United States Navy.

Admiral Walsh served as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, from 2007 to 2009, the second-highest ranking officer in the U.S. Navy, where he played a central role in shaping naval strategy, global operations, and modernization initiatives. He later served as Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, overseeing the Navy's largest fleet command responsible for operations across the Indo-Pacific region. He also served as Commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet and as Deputy Director of Strategy & Policy on the Joint Staff, where he helped guide strategic planning and international defense coordination.

In these roles, Admiral Walsh was responsible for some of the most complex operational environments in the world, leading large-scale maritime forces, advancing defense partnerships with allied nations, and helping guide the Navy's strategic posture across the Pacific theater.

At M42, Admiral Walsh will serve as an advisor on strategic defense initiatives, helping guide the company's mission to develop advanced artificial intelligence technologies and digital transformation solutions that support national security, operational resilience, and mission-critical decision making.

"Admiral Walsh brings extraordinary strategic insight and operational leadership developed over a distinguished career at the highest levels of the United States Navy," said a spokesperson for M42. "His experience in global operations, defense strategy, and leadership in complex environments will provide invaluable perspective as M42 continues to expand its capabilities in advanced technology solutions supporting national and allied security priorities."

Admiral Walsh's appointment reflects M42's continued commitment to strengthening its advisory leadership with individuals who bring deep experience across defense, technology, and global strategy.

About M42

M42 is a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, providing innovative services across various industries. As a syndicate leveraging AI for justice, truth and fairness, M42 combines deep expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity to drive growth and efficiency for its clients worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including those related to M42, are statements that are based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond M42's control. Except as required by law, M42 does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

M42 Contacts

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

Website: https://m42.com/

Visit us on social media:

Facebook = https://www.facebook.com/m42ai/

Instagram = https://www.instagram.com/m42_ai_/

X: https://x.com/M42_AI_

SOURCE: M42

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/m42-appoints-former-u.s.-navy-vice-chief-of-naval-operations-admi-1145466