Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41EJR | ISIN: US59356Q1085 | Ticker-Symbol: U42
Tradegate
03.06.26 | 11:30
37,000 Euro
+1,09 % +0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,20037,00011:43
PR Newswire
03.06.2026 12:48 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miami International Holdings Reports May 2026 Trading Results

May 2026 Highlights

  • MIAX Exchange Group reached a record year-to-date (YTD) average daily volume (ADV) of 10.8 million contracts through May 2026, a 23.7% increase from the same period in 2025
  • MIAX Exchange Group set a YTD market share record of 17.1% through May 2026, compared to 16.4% in the prior-year period
  • MIAX Futures listed Tini Bloomberg 100 Index Futures on May 17 (trade date May 18) with ADV for the May 18, 2026 to May 29, 2026 period reaching 13,105 contracts

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, as well as rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates, are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.

MIAX

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1)

Year-to-Date Comparison

May-26

May-25

% Chg

Apr-26

% Chg

May-26

May-25

% Chg

U.S. Multi-list Options

Trading Days

20

21


21


102

102


U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's)

67,186

51,352

30.8 %

62,496

7.5 %

63,506

53,498

18.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's)

11,060

8,957

23.5 %

10,593

4.4 %

10,847

8,766

23.7 %

MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share

16.5 %

17.4 %

-5.6 %

16.9 %

-2.9 %

17.1 %

16.4 %

4.2 %

U.S. Equities

U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions)

19,398

17,586

10.3 %

17,815

8.9 %

19,423

16,830

15.4 %

MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions)

188

192

-2.0 %

177

6.1 %

179

185

-3.4 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.0 %

1.1 %

-11.1 %

1.0 %

-2.6 %

0.9 %

1.1 %

-16.3 %

MIAX Futures Exchange

Trading Days

20

21


21


102

103


MIAX Futures ADV - Agricultural

10,111

13,291

-23.9 %

12,421

-18.6 %

11,008

17,013

-35.3 %

MIAX Futures ADV - Financial (2)

13,105

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

13,105

n/a

n/a

1)

Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period.

2)

Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18, representing 10 trading days.

About MIAX
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

MIAX Contacts:

Investors
investor.relations@miaxglobal.com

Media
media@miaxglobal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-may-2026-trading-results-302789541.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.