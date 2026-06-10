Classover Holdings Inc.: KIDZ AI Named Finalist at the 2026 EdTechX Awards as Company Advances AI-Native Education Operating System, Agent Workflows and Robotics Learning Platform

Recognition highlights KIDZ AI's efforts to embed multimodal AI, intelligent tutoring, CRM automation, AI agent workflows and robotics-based learning into K-12 education operations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / KIDZ AI (NASDAQ:KIDZ) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of live online learning and AI-powered education solutions, today announced that it has been named a Finalist at the 2026 EdTechX Awards, one of the global education technology sector's respected industry recognition programs. The EdTechX Awards recognize companies that are helping shape the future of education, training, and workforce development through innovation, execution, and measurable impact.

KIDZ AI believes its selection as a Finalist reflects growing recognition of the Company's strategy to build an AI-native education platform designed to support personalized learning, intelligent instructional workflows, robotics education, and technology-enabled student engagement.

As part of its continued education technology initiatives, KIDZ AI is advancing upgrades to its broader education system with the goal of embedding artificial intelligence more directly into teaching, learning, operations, and student-facing experiences. The Company is evaluating and developing AI-enabled workflows across intelligent tutoring, curriculum delivery, student progress analysis, CRM automation, parent communication, course recommendations, learning data insights, and internal education operations.

The Company believes that the next stage of education technology will move beyond standalone digital content and basic chatbot-style tools. Instead, KIDZ AI is focused on exploring AI systems that can operate across real education workflows, support instructors and administrators, analyze learning needs, personalize student pathways, and improve the efficiency and responsiveness of K-12 education services.

KIDZ AI's ongoing AI education initiatives are expected to focus on several key areas:

Multimodal Learning Workflows: Exploring the use of text, voice, image, video, student interaction data, and structured learning records to support more natural and adaptive learning experiences across tutoring, homework support, project-based learning, and student engagement.

Intelligent Tutoring and Learning Analytics: Developing AI-powered instructional support tools designed to help analyze student progress, identify learning gaps, recommend personalized learning pathways, and support more responsive academic guidance.

AI Agent Workflows for Education Operations: Evaluating permissioned AI agent workflows that may assist with CRM automation, student onboarding, course matching, parent communication, academic follow-up, class scheduling, and internal administrative workflows under appropriate supervision and governance.

AI Robotics and Project-Based Learning: Expanding robotics and AI Agent curriculum offerings designed to introduce students to artificial intelligence, robotics, computational thinking, automation, intelligent agents, and real-world problem solving through hands-on, age-appropriate learning experiences.

Automation and Physical Learning Systems: Assessing opportunities to connect AI-powered curriculum with robotics kits, sensor-based learning activities, classroom devices, and other interactive learning tools that allow students to engage directly with emerging technologies.

Commercialization and Platform Readiness: Continuing to evaluate opportunities to integrate AI-powered learning tools, proprietary curriculum, robotics education, and technology-enabled operations into scalable offerings for students, families, educators, and learning centers.

KIDZ AI believes these initiatives are aligned with a broader shift in education toward intelligent systems, interactive content, data-driven learning support, and hands-on technology experiences. By combining AI-powered tutoring, learning analytics, agentic workflows, robotics-based projects, and proprietary educational content, the Company aims to help students move beyond passive digital learning and engage more directly with the technologies shaping the future of education and work.

"KIDZ AI is honored to be recognized as a Finalist at the EdTechX Awards," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of KIDZ AI. "We believe this recognition reflects the strength of our AI-powered education strategy and our commitment to building learning experiences that combine artificial intelligence, robotics, personalized instruction, and intelligent education workflows for K-12 students."

"As artificial intelligence continues to reshape education, we believe the next generation of learning will be defined by systems that are more adaptive, interactive, and connected to real student needs," Luo added. "Our ongoing upgrades to our education system, AI agent workflows, CRM automation capabilities, and robotics curriculum are part of our broader mission to help students understand, apply, and create with emerging technologies."

KIDZ AI believes its selection as a Finalist at the 2026 EdTechX Awards highlights the Company's growing recognition within the global education technology ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to advancing AI-powered education for K-12 learners.

About KIDZ AI

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW), formerly known as Classover Holdings, Inc., is an AI-driven education technology company transforming live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, KIDZ AI is building global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Company is strategically expanding into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of any crypto asset, many of which have historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and are highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting KIDZ AI's financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-named-finalist-at-the-2026-edtechx-awards-as-company-adva-1174887