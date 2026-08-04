Encycle Wins 2026 Sustainability Leadership Award for AI-Driven HVAC Optimization

Recognition honors measurable energy savings, carbon reduction, and grid resilience delivered through the company's industry-leading AI deployments.

SAN MARCOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Encycle Technologies, Inc., the leader of AI-driven HVAC optimization, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2026 Sustainability Awards in the Sustainability Leadership (Organization) category. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals that are turning sustainability commitments into measurable, real-world results.

Encycle's utility-endorsed, patented machine learning HVAC optimization software seamlessly integrates with existing building controls and maintenance workflows, enabling multi-site organizations to increase energy efficiency, enhance occupant comfort, and reduce carbon emissions without costly retrofits or operational disruption. By enabling commercial organizations to confidently deploy AI at scale, Encycle delivers verified business outcomes that advance sustainability objectives while improving operational performance and building resilience.

"Encycle shows how much untapped sustainability potential is sitting inside everyday commercial HVAC systems. Their patented, utility-endorsed machine learning software helps multi-site companies cut energy use and carbon footprint without disrupting existing maintenance workflows - that kind of seamless integration is what makes real adoption possible," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "This recognition highlights an organization that is not just talking about sustainability, but proving it with results."

The company's measurable sustainability results over the previous year include:

245.24 MW of peak electric demand savings

65.16 GWh of electric energy savings

164,394.54 MMBTU of natural gas savings

More than $12.5 million in customer energy cost savings

34,308 metric tons of avoided CO2 emissions

Enabled 8,300 automated utility demand response events, delivering over 54 MW of peak load reduction

"We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Sustainability Awards for helping improve operational efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and lower carbon emissions across thousands of buildings," said Ana-Paula Issa, CEO of Encycle. "This award reflects the dedication of our team, the trust of our customers and partners, and our commitment to delivering sustainability outcomes. We believe the future belongs to organizations that pair innovation with accountability, and we are proud to help customers achieve both."

For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or call 1-855-875-4031 and to learn more about the 2026 Sustainability Awards, visit bintelligence.com/awards/sustainability-awards.

About Encycle

Deploying autonomous intelligence and analytics, Encycle improves commercial HVAC management, energy efficiency and building comfort to reduce operating costs and carbon footprint. As the only utility-endorsed HVAC optimization software, our patented machine learning solutions seamlessly integrate into maintenance workflows. Encycle enables multi-site commercial and industrial companies to maximize efficiency and reach sustainability goals by improving energy use and budgetary spend decisions. For more information about Encycle, visit encycle.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About the Sustainability Awards

The Sustainability Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leading the way in environmental and social responsibility. The program evaluates achievement across a wide range of industries and geographies, celebrating initiatives that turn sustainability commitments into measurable, verified outcomes. Judged by a panel of experienced business executives who provide transparent feedback and detailed scoring, the awards honor those proving that sustainability and business performance can advance together.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. Business award programs include the BIG Innovation Awards, AI Excellence Awards, Fortress Cyber Security Awards, Excellence in Customer Service Awards, Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Sustainability Awards, SAMMY Awards for Sales and Marketing, Best Places to Work Awards, Herizon Awards, We Love Tech Awards, NAA Top Employers Award, and BIG Awards for Business.

Unlike popularity contests, BIG programs use professional judging panels and objective scoring benchmarks to identify organizations, products, and individuals making real, measurable impact. Winners receive a complete promotional toolkit, including blockchain-verified credentials, press release support, social media assets, and featured placement across BIG's global community of more than one million business professionals.

For more information about BIG award programs, nomination deadlines, and judging criteria, visit bintelligence.com.

Encycle Contact

Stephanie Gossman

Marketing Coordinator

+1 760-481-7801

marketing@encycle.com

Business Intelligence Group Contact

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

+1 909-529-2737

contact@bintelligence.com

SOURCE: Encycle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/encycle-wins-2026-sustainability-leadership-award-for-ai-driven-hvac-optimization-1201046