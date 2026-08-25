Elko, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM) ("Lithium Corporation" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on strengthening North America's energy independence through the development of domestic critical mineral resources, is pleased to highlight a recent announcement by Bunker Hill Mining Corp and Silver47 Exploration Corp (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47"). The two companies report entering into a definitive agreement dated August 20, 2026, pursuant to which Bunker Hill agrees to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Silver47. The combined company intends to operate as Bunker Hill Silver Corp, creating a U.S. focused silver and critical minerals company.

This transaction is relevant to Lithium Corporation and its shareholders due to the Company's 25% interest in Summa, LLC. Summa LLC optioned the Hughes Tonopah Project in Nevada to Summa Silver Corp in 2020. Summa Silver subsequently merged with Silver47 in 2025. Through the arrangement Lithium Corporation effectively retains a 0.25% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the Tonopah property and the Belmont Tailings Project in Nevada. Work conducted on the latter by Lithium Corporation, in collaboration with Summa Silver, and most recently Silver47, contributed to the definition of an easily extractable and ready-to-process inferred resource containing 2.74 million silver equivalent ounces.

The Bunker Hill/Silver47 arrangement combines Bunker Hill's near-term silver production platform in Idaho with Silver47's exploration and development assets in Alaska, Nevada, and New Mexico. The combined company is expected to benefit from greater scale, an expanded resource base, and enhanced access to capital to support future growth and project advancement.

For additional details, please refer to the full announcement at https://silver-47.com/bunker-hill-and-silver47-announce-merger-to-create-a-made-in-america-u-s-silver-critical-minerals-champion/.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, and titanium/rare earth element prospects at https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a mineral exploration company dedicated to securing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources. As one of the few Project Generators in North America's critical minerals sector, the Company leverages its extensive exploration expertise to focus on energy metals with the goal of helping achieve energy independence for North America.

The Company's dual operational focus spans two worldclass mining jurisdictions, with promising lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, and a diverse portfolio of titaniferous rare earth element, and graphite properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation is committed to driving a secure and independent energy future for North America through strategic investments in energy metals exploration and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices, and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) 1031 Railroad St. Ste 102B Elko NV 89801 (775) 410-5287 www.lithiumcorporation.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311146

Source: Lithium Corporation