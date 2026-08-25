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Dow Jones News
25.08.2026 13:51 Uhr
162 Leser
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Correction of a release from 25.08.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice

DJ Correction of a release from 25.08.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Correction of a release from 25.08.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice 
25-Aug-2026 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
25/08/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
  
           Equity Index Linked Notes due 26/08/2031; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral  Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3351080XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                            securities 

           Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 09/09/2031; 
             fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each  Debt and 
                          and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and  debt-like   XS3351078XXX   --  
             including GBP1,999)                       securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 26/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1 each)               derivatives  XS3395492XXX   --  

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc 

             Series 2026-6 4.478% Covered Bonds due 25/08/2030; fully paid; Debt and 
                          (Represented by bonds to bearer of at least USD200,000 each and debt-like   XS3479603XXX   --  
             integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)        securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 

             Floating Rate Notes due 31/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)               debt-like   XS3481607XXX   --  
                                             securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 440984 
EQS News ID:  2388390 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2388390&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2026 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.