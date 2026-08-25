DJ Correction of a release from 25.08.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Correction of a release from 25.08.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice 25-Aug-2026 / 12:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 25/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Equity Index Linked Notes due 26/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3351080XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 09/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each Debt and and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3351078XXX -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 26/08/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives XS3395492XXX -- Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc Series 2026-6 4.478% Covered Bonds due 25/08/2030; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by bonds to bearer of at least USD200,000 each and debt-like XS3479603XXX -- integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 31/08/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3481607XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 440984 EQS News ID: 2388390 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2026 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)