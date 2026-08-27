Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List - Amendment Notice

DJ Amendment Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment Notice 27-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/08/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: R8 Capital Investments plc Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares (shell companies) GB00BKX8NT01 -- These should now appear as: Issuer Name: R8 Capital Investments plc Ordinary Shares of par value GBP0.0001 each; fully paid Equity shares (shell companies) GB00BKX8NT01 --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 441135 EQS News ID: 2389256 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2389256&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)