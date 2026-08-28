Enry's Island S.p.A. (WBAG:EIOS), an international venture builder with headquarters in the Tremiti Islands and the Metaverse, announces that BLK Global PLC, one of the portfolio companies within its ecosystem, has successfully completed its admission to trading on Euronext Access Dublin

Trading in the company's shares commenced on Friday, July 31, 2026, under ticker BLKX and ISIN GB00BPSKSXXX

BLK was one of the thousands of applications received by Enry's Island which, following an assessment process based on the Enry's Model, was selected for a one-year incubation and acceleration programme. The programme supported the company through its subsequent growth stages, ultimately leading to its current stock market listing.

Alessandro Pacciana, Investor Relations Manager of Enry's Island S.p.A., said:

"BLK's listing is the second stock market listing in two years among Enry's Island's portfolio companies, while Enry's Island itself is the world's first listed venture builder. We are proud that Gabriele, Aleksandra, Lalu and the entire BLK team represent another example of the competitiveness of the Enry's Model compared with traditional incubation, acceleration and venture-building models."

The listing at a glance

BLK operates through a digital peer-to-peer marketplace for the trading and logistics of commodities.

Issued share capital: 16,666,375 shares

Reference price: €2.92 per share

Implied market capitalization: €48.7 million

FY2025 revenue: £20.7 million, +276% compared with £5.5 million in FY2024

FY2025 adjusted EBITDA: £1.05 million

Commodities traded on the platform: more than $15 billion as of December 2025

The admission was completed through a direct listing, with no issuance of new shares and no capital raise.

Assiduous acted as Listing Sponsor, bringing its Neo Sponsor model to Dublin, a model that has already been used for more than 170 listings on the Euronext Access markets in Paris, Brussels and Lisbon.

A new milestone for Enry's Island

BLK's listing represents the **second transaction of this kind among Enry's Island portfolio companies within a two-year period**, with a third IPO already in preparation.

Enry's Island, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (WBAG:EIOS) since 2023, supports its portfolio companies throughout a development path that can begin with incubation and acceleration and, following years of growth, ultimately lead to the public markets.

Luigi Valerio Rinaldi, Chairman CEO of Enry's Island S.p.A., said:

"IPOs represent one of the most ambitious value-creation strategies for our assets. Having already achieved two portfolio company listings on two different international stock exchanges, with a third one on the way, confirms the direction we have taken and the validity of our model. Results are achieved through a disciplined approach, without shortcuts."

With BLK's listing, the publicly listed companies within the Enry's Island ecosystem now have an aggregate value of approximately €100 million, in addition to more than 20 private companies within the ecosystem.

Gabriele Dadò, CEO of BLK, added:

"Euronext Access Dublin represents an ideal starting point for BLK's next phase of growth, enabling us to strengthen the company's public profile and broaden access to international capital and partners."

Towards Gaming: Web2 Best Practices for the New Portfolio Companies

Enry's Island S.p.A. also commented:

"We are proud of the traction achieved by the Web2 segment of our companies and confident that we will transfer these best practices to our new portfolio companies in the gaming sector, where incredible partnerships and new developments on the island are about to generate a visible impact on the international VC scene. Our goal is to be the first to create value around the best future leaders in the gaming world.

The very best will be invited to take part in our reality show, which we will produce in our phygital arena, RVA, creating a new way of experiencing and communicating with the global startup community, particularly in the gaming sector. Stay tuned. On TV."

With BLK's listing, Enry's Island S.p.A. continues to demonstrate its pioneering vision, standing alongside its portfolio companies throughout their entire journey from incubation to the public markets and transforming every new listing into a shared milestone for the entire ecosystem.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260828239810/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Pacciana

alessandro.pacciana@enrysisland.com