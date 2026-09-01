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WKN: A2PLU4 | ISIN: US14070B3096 | Ticker-Symbol: 4LN2
Tradegate
31.08.26 | 21:57
8,624 Euro
+4,13 % +0,342
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4868,55431.08.
8,4108,62631.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CAPRICOR
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC8,624+4,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.