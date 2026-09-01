London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - VersaBank (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK) (or the "Bank"), a North American leader in business-to-business digital banking, as well as technology solutions for cybersecurity, today announced that its recently launched Real-Time Structured Receivable Program (SRP) has been implemented for the first time in the United States by the Bank's SRP partner ECN Capital."As expected, there has been a flood of demand for our breakthrough Real-Time SRP from...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...