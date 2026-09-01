Reitar Logtech Group Limited: Reitar Logtech Eliminates All Outstanding Convertible Notes, Removing Legacy Financing Overhang

HONG KONG, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RITR) ("Reitar" or the "Company"), a market leader in Hong Kong's smart logistics and automated warehousing sector, today announced that the two senior promissory notes issued by the Company in December 2025, in the aggregate original principal amount of US$2,200,000, have been fully converted by the respective noteholders into the Company's Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00000005 per share ("Ordinary Shares"), and, as a result, have been fully satisfied, cancelled and extinguished in their entirety.

As previously disclosed in the Company's Report on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 30, 2025, on December 21, 2025 and December 24, 2025 the Company entered into Securities Purchase Agreements with, and issued senior promissory notes in the principal amount of US$1,100,000 each to, Crom Structured Opportunities Fund I, LP ("Crom") and FirstFire Global Opportunities Fund, LLC ("FirstFire," and together with Crom, the "Investors"), respectively, for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,000,000 (collectively, the "Notes").

Between 1st July 2026 and 28th August 2026, the Company received notices of conversion from the Investors and, in accordance with the terms of the Notes, issued Ordinary Shares to the Investors upon each such conversion at the conversion price then in effect, calculated in accordance with the relevant terms in the Notes. As of the date of this announcement, the entire outstanding balance under each Note, including principal, the original issue discount and all accrued and unpaid interest, has been converted in full, and neither has any remaining outstanding principal, interest or other amounts due and owing. Following such conversions, neither Note has any remaining outstanding principal, interest or other amounts due and owing, each Note has been fully satisfied, cancelled and extinguished in accordance with its terms, and the Company has no senior promissory notes outstanding under the December 2025 private placement. No cash payment by the Company was required, or made, in connection with the foregoing.

Mr. Chan Kin Chung, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reitar, commented: "We are pleased to announce the full conversion and extinguishment of both notes issued in December 2025. This outcome is a positive development for our balance sheet and for our shareholders: the Company has retired US$2.2 million of indebtedness without expending any cash, thereby preserving our liquidity for the continued execution of our growth strategy. We believe the elimination of this debt obligation removes a potential overhang on our capital structure and reflects the confidence of the Investors in the Company's long-term prospects."

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans and expectations regarding the effects of the conversion and extinguishment of the notes described herein, its capital structure, liquidity, and future business and financial performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

About Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:RITR)

Reitar Logtech was listed on Nasdaq in 2024, and is Asia's first integrated industrial solutions provider focused on Property + Logistics Technology ("PLT"). As a pioneer in industry innovation, the group remains focused on the full lifecycle management of logistics assets and technology-driven value creation, establishing an integrated platform that encompasses investment development, operational management, and intelligent upgrades. Reitar drives 'asset value enhancement' and 'technology application scenarios' simultaneously, innovatively integrating intelligent warehousing systems, IoT devices, and data analytics platforms. This effectively achieves synergistic growth in operational efficiency and economic benefits for clients' assets, promoting the efficient allocation of resources across the logistics industry chain and cross-industry integration.

For Press Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited Veron Ng Tel:(852) 2864 4831 Carol Cheung Tel:(852) 2114 2200 Coco Yu Tel:(852) 2864 4867 Email: sprg_reitar@sprg.com.hk

A.R.E. CommTech Limited

Ms. Crystal Yip

Tel: 9587 3234 / 3461 3661

Email: crystalyip@arecommtech.com

Ms. Chelsie Tam

Tel: 6094 3336 / 3461 3750

Email: chelsietam@arecommtech.com