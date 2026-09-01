Regulatory News:
Filing reference
15278
Submitted at (Luxembourg time)
2026-08-17 18:38
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
SES S.A.
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Davide Leone and Partners Investment Company Limited
City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, UK
4. Full name of shareholder(s):
The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
2026-08-13
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
of voting rights
of voting rights through
Total of both in (7.A 7.B)
Total number of
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
5.01
|
0.00
|
5.01
|
521,257,776
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
N/A
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible)
Number of voting rights direct
Number of voting rights indirect
of voting rights direct
of voting rights indirect
LU0088087324
0
26,115,926
0.00
5.01
SUBTOTAL A (Direct Indirect)
26,115,926
5.01
B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/ Conversion
Number of voting rights that may be
of voting
N/A
B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/Conversion
Physical or cash
Number of
of voting
N/A
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|
N
|
Name
of voting rights held by
of voting rights through financial
|
Total
|
Directly controlled
0
N/A
0.00
0.00
0.00
9. In case of proxy voting:
N/A
10. Additional information:
N/A
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901178035/en/
Contacts:
SES
Evgenia Paliy
Senior Legal Counsel Company Secretary
Tel. +352 621 108 530
evgenia.paliy@ses.com