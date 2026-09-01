Regulatory News:

Filing reference 15278 Submitted at (Luxembourg time) 2026-08-17 18:38

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

SES S.A.

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Davide Leone and Partners Investment Company Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable): London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s):

The person is the same as the person subject to the notification (section 3)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

2026-08-13

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

of voting rights

attached to shares

(total of 7.A) of voting rights through

financial instruments (total

of 7.B.1 7.B.2) Total of both in (7.A 7.B) Total number of

voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01 0.00 5.01 521,257,776 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (ISIN code if possible) Number of voting rights direct Number of voting rights indirect of voting rights direct of voting rights indirect LU0088087324 0 26,115,926 0.00 5.01 SUBTOTAL A (Direct Indirect) 26,115,926 5.01

B.1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/ Conversion

Period Number of voting rights that may be

acquired if the instrument is exercised/

converted of voting

rights N/A

B.2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law

Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/Conversion

Period Physical or cash

settlement Number of

voting rights of voting

rights N/A

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

N Name of voting rights held by

ultimate controlling person or entity or

held directly by any

subsidiary if it equals or is higher

than the notifiable threshold of voting rights through financial

instruments held by ultimate

controlling person or entity or held

directly by any subsidiary if it equals

or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total

of

both Directly controlled

by (use number(s)

from 1st column) 0 N/A 0.00 0.00 0.00

9. In case of proxy voting:

N/A

10. Additional information:

N/A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260901178035/en/

Contacts:

SES

Evgenia Paliy

Senior Legal Counsel Company Secretary

Tel. +352 621 108 530

evgenia.paliy@ses.com