Aramco Digital and Avathon Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Industrial AI Across Saudi Arabia and the World

Partnership combines Aramco Digital's industrial scale and expertise with Avathon's Physical AI and Autonomy Platform to build sovereign Industrial AI capabilities and bring advanced industrial intelligence to customers globally

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Digital, a Saudi Industrial AI company, and Avathon, the leader in Autonomy for Operations, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate Industrial AI across Aramco, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and global industrial markets.

The partnership combines Aramco Digital's deep industrial expertise, operational scale and technology capabilities with Avathon's proven Physical AI and Autonomy Platform to transform how complex industrial operations are understood, optimized and executed. By bringing together decades of Aramco operating knowledge with Avathon's experience applying AI in complex industrial environments, the companies will help organizations move beyond fragmented data and manual decision-making toward increasingly intelligent and autonomous operations.

Unlocking Industrial Value at Scale

For Aramco, the partnership brings Industrial AI to the most complex challenges across its operations. AI can help improve the reliability and performance of critical assets, support autonomous inspection and operations, enable engineers and operators to access and scale institutional knowledge, and simulate and optimize complex industrial systems before changes are made in the physical world.

The companies will also apply AI to areas such as advanced materials and energy transition and increasingly complex planning, logistics and supply chain operations, helping organizations make better decisions across interconnected industrial systems rather than optimizing individual processes in isolation.

"Aramco Digital is uniquely positioned to translate Aramco's industrial scale and expertise into technology that can transform industry globally," said Dr. Ashraf AlTahini, CEO of Aramco Digital. "Our partnership with Avathon combines that foundation with proven Industrial AI capabilities to address some of the most important challenges facing industrial organizations. Together, we can create significant value for Aramco while bringing Saudi industrial innovation and expertise to customers around the world."

Bringing Industrial AI to the Global Market

Aramco Digital and Avathon will bring these capabilities to customers and partners across energy, aerospace and defense, mining, manufacturing, maritime, logistics and other critical industries in Saudi Arabia and international markets.

The partnership will also connect an ecosystem of OEMs, hyperscalers and technology partners, enabling equipment manufacturers to bring digital twins, asset intelligence and specialized models to their customers and allowing technology partners to contribute capabilities and infrastructure to Industrial AI deployments.

This combination of industrial expertise, sovereign AI capabilities, technology and ecosystem reach enables organizations to apply intelligence across their operations-from physical assets and engineering to workforce knowledge and global supply chains-and increasingly turn those insights into action.

"Industrial AI is moving beyond systems that simply analyze what happened or recommend what to do next. The opportunity is to create systems that understand complex operations and increasingly act on their own," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Avathon. "Aramco Digital brings an extraordinary combination of industrial expertise and scale, while Avathon brings a proven platform for turning industrial data and knowledge into autonomous action. Together, we can help organizations unlock a new level of operational performance."

Avathon's Autonomy Platform is deployed across a range of capital-intensive commercial and government industries, such as defense, mining, energy, aerospace and logistics. Through the partnership, Avathon and Aramco Digital will bring this experience together with Aramco Digital's industrial ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of Industrial AI across Saudi Arabia and global markets.

About Aramco Digital

Aramco Digital is a Saudi-based Industrial AI company focused on accelerating industrial digital transformation through advanced connectivity, digital platforms, cybersecurity, and AI-powered solutions. The company provides critical industries with secure, reliable, and scalable digital capabilities that enhance operational efficiency, resilience, and long-term value creation.

Through its integrated portfolio spanning Digital Connectivity, Digital Industrial Solutions, Digital Platforms, and Digital Business Services, Aramco Digital enables organizations to accelerate their transformation journeys and unlock the full potential of Industrial AI.

Headquartered in Saudi Arabia, Aramco Digital supports the Kingdom's digital economy ambitions and contributes to Saudi Vision 2030 by developing future-ready digital ecosystems, building national capabilities, and advancing the adoption of transformative technologies across industries.

For more information, visit www.aramcodigital.com.

About Avathon

Avathon is the leader in Autonomy for Operations. The Avathon Autonomy Platform powers a workforce of autonomous agents, transforming how businesses plan, orchestrate and manage operations across aerospace, defense, manufacturing, energy, mining, supply chain and asset management. For more information, visit www.avathon.com.

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