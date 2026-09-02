Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2026) - iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran mining executive Michel Dufresne to its board of directors."Michel's appointment is a meaningful step forward for iMetal," said Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal. "His mine-building experience, operational discipline, and record of advancing major projects add valuable depth to our...

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