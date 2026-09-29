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Dow Jones News
29.09.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
29-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

29/09/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Reverse Takeover     Security Description                       Listing   ISIN 
                                              Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: RELX Finance B.V. 

             4.000% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS3489959XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000)   securities 

             4.500% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
                          by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like  XS3489959XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000)   securities 

Issuer Name: BANK OF ENGLAND (GOVERNOR AND COMPANY OF) 

             4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  US38376HAXXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)             securities 

             4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of    debt-like  XS3520686XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)            securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL188381 due 20/09/2032; fully   derivatives XS3346655XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

             Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets  Securitised 
                          Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL190286 due 20/09/2032; fully   derivatives XS3346429XXX   --  
             paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: London Cards Master Issuer PLC 

             Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489311XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489312XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489312XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489312XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489315XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489316XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489316XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489318XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489319XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

             Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each)      debt-like  XS3489320XXX   --  
             (Regulation S)                          securities 

             Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule   debt-like  XS3489320XXX   --  
             144A)                              securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 

             Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares  Securitised 
                          Series 3613 due 29/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3377390XXX   --  
             bearer of GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 

             Floating Rate Notes due 29/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of USD200,000 each)               debt-like  XS3518602XXX   --  
                                              securities 

Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited 

             Floating Rate Notes due 01/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like  XS3519697XXX   --  
             EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000)    securities 

Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 

             Floating Rate Notes due 29/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
                          notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each)               debt-like  XS3520692XXX   --  
                                              securities 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
  
           4.375%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 29/09/ 
             2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 Debt and 
                          each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to debt-like  XS3519683XXX   --  
             (and including) EUR199,000)                   securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 444684 
EQS News ID:  2406568 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2406568&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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