Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 29-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 29/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: RELX Finance B.V. 4.000% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3489959XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000) securities 4.500% Guaranteed Notes due 21/03/2036; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3489959XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: BANK OF ENGLAND (GOVERNOR AND COMPANY OF) 4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US38376HAXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.875% Notes due 15/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3520686XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL188381 due 20/09/2032; fully derivatives XS3346655XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Securitised Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL190286 due 20/09/2032; fully derivatives XS3346429XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: London Cards Master Issuer PLC Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489311XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489312XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489312XXX -- 144A) securities Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489312XXX -- 144A) securities Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489315XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489316XXX -- 144A) securities Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489316XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489318XXX -- 144A) securities Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489319XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489319XXX -- 144A) securities Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489319XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489319XXX -- 144A) securities Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and

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September 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3489320XXX -- (Regulation S) securities Class X Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/09/2036; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each) (Rule debt-like XS3489320XXX -- 144A) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3613 due 29/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to derivatives XS3377390XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 29/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) debt-like XS3518602XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Floating Rate Notes due 01/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3519697XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA Floating Rate Notes due 29/09/2027; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3520692XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.375%-to-Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 29/09/ 2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 Debt and each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof, up to debt-like XS3519683XXX -- (and including) EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 444684 EQS News ID: 2406568 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 29, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)