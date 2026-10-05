HONG KONG, Oct 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Central New Energy Holding Group Limited (01735.HK) announced that MSCI Sustainability & Climate has assigned the Company a Provisional ESG Rating of BB, with a rating action date of September 23, 2026.



According to the MSCI report, the Company was assessed under the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment ESG Rating model (version 5.0.2), recording an industry-adjusted score of 4.14 and a weighted-average Key Issue score of 4.8 out of 10. Across the three pillars, the Company scored 4.8 for Environmental, 2.3 for Social, and 7.0 for Governance, with governance serving as a key pillar of support.



The MSCI BB rating demonstrates that the Company possesses a mature ESG risk-management framework and robust resilience against long-term sustainability risks. Achieving this rating reinforces the Company's investability and enhances its standing among global institutional investors and ESG-focused funds, providing strong momentum for future capital market access, financing optimization, and long-term expansion.



The Company said it will continue to enhance its ESG management, disclosure, and operational practices to support business development and sustainable value creation. The rating is provisional and does not constitute a credit rating, securities research report, or investment advice.







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