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CN

WKN: A400C0 | ISIN: KYG2006G1313 | Ticker-Symbol: H4M1
Frankfurt
02.10.26 | 15:25
1,510 Euro
+15,27 % +0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5201,55004.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTRAL NEW ENERGY HOLDING GROUP LTD1,510+15,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.