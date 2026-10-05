MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX), a data-driven skin health analytics company, today announced the appointment of Monaderm, the Monaco-based skin measurement specialist, as a key European sales agent for SkinSecure, expanding the commercial reach of its non-invasive, objective biological skin measurement technology, which maps collagen, melanin and hemoglobin non-invasively in living skin in a single 30-second capture, across the European cosmetics and skin research market.

"Monaderm has stood alongside MedX for many years, working with us on the SIAscope technology at the heart of SkinSecure and bringing it to researchers and brands who demand precise, non-invasive in vivo chromophore mapping," said John Gevisser, Chief Executive Officer of MedX Health. "Few teams anywhere understand skin measurement, and the practical realities of efficacy testing, as deeply as they do. As we move into SaaS with SkinSecure, the data is now live and accessible to Sponsors and CROs at the point of capture. Contract Research Organizations and sponsors can run multi-site trials with an immediacy, and a depth of control over their data and study oversight, that they simply have not had before."

SkinSecure will be on display on the Monaderm stand (LD08) at Cosmetic 360, October 14-15 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France, alongside MedX's SIAscope V-CRE technology and products from the other brands Monaderm distributes. Organized by Cosmetic Valley, Cosmetic 360 is a global innovation trade show for the fragrance and cosmetics industry, bringing together international decision-makers to explore emerging technologies, research, and innovations shaping the future of beauty and aesthetics.

Direct Biological Measurement for Beauty and Aesthetics Research

The appointment builds on a long relationship: Monaderm has represented MedX's SIAscope technology for many years the same core technology on which SkinSecure is built. Monaderm brings more than 30 years of experience working alongside organizations across the cosmetics, dermatology, and scientific research industries. Monaderm specializes in identifying and implementing measurement technologies that help organizations better understand skin condition and demonstrate product efficacy.

SkinSecure is a cloud-based SaaS platform that links MedX's native SIAscope multi-spectral imaging devices directly to research workflows. Through a single non-invasive capture, the technology maps collagen, melanin and hemoglobin in living skin using precise, physics-based measurement derived from first principles, giving researchers immediate data to track biological change over time. Results are live and shared instantly across every site and subject in a study. Built on MedX's patented SIAscopy technology and backed by more than 30 years of peer-reviewed scientific heritage, the same core technology has already been used by more than 29 CROs and sponsors worldwide to test the efficacy of their products. Launched in July 2026, SkinSecure has already secured its first clients.

For cosmetics brands and consumer research, SkinSecure adds an objective biological end point layer to efficacy panels that have traditionally relied on subjective grading or surface-only imaging, providing quantitative longitudinal data that strengthens the evidence base behind product claims.

For Monaderm, SkinSecure carries a technology it already knows well into SaaS, adding live, multi-site collagen, melanin and hemoglobin data to its portfolio of skin measurement solutions. Monaderm works with cosmetics companies, laboratories, and research organizations to identify appropriate measurement techniques, support study protocols, and implement technologies designed to assess skin condition and demonstrate product efficacy.

"We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with MedX and to introduce SkinSecure to the European cosmetics and skin research community," said Marc Bruzzone, Associate Director, Monaderm. "For many years, we have seen first-hand the value of objective, non-invasive skin measurement for researchers, laboratories and brands. SkinSecure takes this proven technology to a new level, and we are very excited to introduce this new solution to our European partners."

Bringing Objective Skin Measurement to Cosmetic 360

Cosmetic 360 is one of the industry's leading international innovation events. The 2026 show includes dedicated areas focused on research, emerging technologies, manufacturing innovation and startups, creating a relevant setting for visitors to explore how objective biological measurement can support the next generation of cosmetic efficacy testing and skin research.

Visitors to the Monaderm stand LD08 can see SkinSecure and SIAscope V-CRE technology on display and discuss applications across cosmetic efficacy testing and skin research.

MedX also plans to introduce a new addition to its skin research portfolio in conjunction with Cosmetic 360, with additional details to be announced separately.

"Paris gives us an opportunity to do more than make an announcement," added Gevisser. "It gives researchers and beauty innovators the chance to see the technology firsthand and start a conversation about what becomes possible when we can objectively measure changes occurring beneath the surface of the skin."

SkinSecure is available now. For more information, visit https://www.medxhealth.com/skinsecure.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp. (TSXV: MDX) is a data-driven skin health analytics business underpinned by proprietary intellectual property and regulated medical technologies. MedX operates as an ISO 13485-certified medical device manufacturer with regulatory clearance across 38 territories, including the U.S., U.K., EU, Australia and New Zealand. The Company's technology enables non-invasive imaging and analysis of biological features beneath the surface of the skin, supporting applications across clinical research, aesthetics and population health. MedX also operates DermSecure, an FDA 510(k)-cleared teledermatology platform for triage of suspicious skin lesions.

About Monaderm

Monaderm is a leading distributor of skin analysis and measurement equipment, helping professionals assess skin parameters and evaluate the efficacy of cosmetic products. Monaderm works with leading brands such as Courage Khazaka, Solar Light, Revivo Biosystems, Miravex, Canfield, and many more.

Monaderm supports professionals in the cosmetics, dermatology and research sectors with advanced solutions for measuring and analysing the skin. The company also designs and develops specialised instruments dedicated to exploring and assessing specific skin parameters.

In addition, Monaderm offers solutions for B2C professionals in pharmacies, retail stores and beauty institutes, helping them enhance their expertise and improve the in-store customer experience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks including development timelines, regulatory approvals, market adoption, competition, and capital availability. Actual results may differ materially. MedX disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SkinSecure is intended for clinical investigational use only and is not intended for diagnostic use, treatment decisions, or routine clinical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261004542395/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cheryl Jacobs Rebacz

Cheryl.Rebacz@medxhealth.com

MedX Health Corp., Mississauga, Ontario TSXV: MDX medxhealth.com