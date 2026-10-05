Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.: Argo to Present at National Investment Banking Association's 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE:ARGO)(OTCQB:ARLSF)(FSE:94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Vikas Berry, Chief Executive Officer of Argo, will present at the National Investment Banking Association's (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference, being held October 6-7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dr. Berry will introduce Argo and its STREAM graphene production technology to conference attendees and discuss the Company's strategy to build a vertically integrated graphene refinery focused on scalable production and commercialization across multiple industrial markets.

STREAM was developed by Dr. Berry and Grapherry, Inc. and is exclusively licensed to Argo under an agreement that provides the Company with a contractual pathway to full ownership of the technology and related intellectual property. STREAM now provides the technological foundation for Argo's graphene commercialization strategy.

Following successful pilot-scale production, Argo is advancing STREAM toward commercial-scale manufacturing. The Company's strategy is to establish a vertically integrated graphene refinery capable of producing graphene and graphene oxide materials and developing market-specific products for applications including construction, energy storage, composites and other industrial markets.

Negotiations to secure a commercial facility are progressing, with the Company targeting approximately 10 metric tonnes per quarter of initial graphene production capacity as part of its next phase of development. The Company will provide further updates regarding the facility and commercial buildout as appropriate.

The NIBA Investment Conference

The NIBA Investment Conference brings together emerging-growth companies with more than 300 investment and capital-markets professionals, including investment bankers, broker-dealers, family offices, institutional investors, fund managers, private equity and venture capital groups.

Presenting companies deliver a formal company presentation followed by opportunities for one-on-one meetings and more in-depth discussions with investors and financing professionals.

Since 1982, NIBA has focused on the micro- and small-cap markets and reports that its broader network includes more than 8,800 registered representatives, has raised more than $100 billion for emerging-growth companies and has been responsible for 90% of IPOs under $20 million.

Argo's participation provides the Company with an opportunity to introduce its STREAM technology, commercialization strategy and growth plans directly to an established U.S. capital-markets audience.

"We look forward to presenting Argo's story to the investment community at NIBA," said Dr. Berry. "Our focus is advancing STREAM from pilot-scale into commercial-scale production and developing graphene and graphene oxide products for large industrial markets. NIBA provides an opportunity to introduce that strategy to a broader U.S. investment audience."

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction, composites, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

We seek Safe Harbor.

For further information please contact:

Robert Intile, CFO

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Email: robert.intile@argographene.com

Phone: 604-763-4017

Website: www.argographene.com

Social Media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X / Twitter

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "plans", or variations of such words or phrases. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the transfer of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property to the Company; the Company's anticipated development, manufacture and commercialization of the Stream technology and graphene-enhanced products. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/argo-to-present-at-national-investment-banking-associations-niba-153-1232474