











HONG KONG, Oct 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - At the 62nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), one of the world's most influential scientific meetings in diabetes and metabolic disease, Micot Pharmaceuticals (02335.HK) presented research on XTL6001, its internally developed long-acting protein candidate and triple receptor agonist targeting GLP-1R, GCGR and MasR. The studies, covering high-quality weight management and chronic kidney disease (CKD)/diabetic kidney disease (DKD), were selected for oral presentation, bringing the Chinese-origin innovative programme onto a leading international scientific platform.From a development perspective, XTL6001 is not designed simply to maximise headline weight loss. By combining the GLP-1R, GCGR and MasR pathways, the programme aims to address weight management, glucose and lipid metabolism, body-composition optimisation and potential renal protection within a single development framework. As the GLP-1 field continues to evolve rapidly, this integrated metabolic'renal approach gives XTL6001 a differentiated profile versus conventional incretin-based therapies and provides a clearer positioning for subsequent global clinical development and potential business development opportunities.From Posters to Oral Presentations: Building International Scientific VisibilityEASD and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions are among the most prominent international scientific platforms in diabetes and metabolic disease. Research on XTL6001 was first presented in two posters at ADA 2026 in June, followed by two oral presentations at EASD. The progression from posters to oral presentation provided a higher-profile forum for the same development thesis to be presented and discussed with the international scientific community. Conference selection, of course, does not substitute for clinical validation. For an early-stage innovative programme, however, repeated exposure at major international meetings can help increase visibility among clinicians, research institutions and potential industry partners.Notably, XTL6001 presented both weight-management and CKD/DKD research at the same EASD meeting. Obesity care is increasingly moving beyond 'weight loss alone' toward broader management of body composition and cardiometabolic, hepatic and renal comorbidities. The ability to deliver benefits beyond weight reduction is therefore becoming an important dimension of next-generation competition. By adding MasR to the GLP-1R/GCGR combination, XTL6001 is designed to incorporate a renal-protection component into its differentiated product profile.Weight Loss, Muscle Preservation and Renal Protection: Differentiation Through a Triple-Target MechanismAccording to company disclosures and publicly available scientific data, XTL6001 is a long-acting protein drug candidate and a triple receptor agonist targeting GLP-1R, GCGR and MasR. The programme has completed its Phase I study in China and has received clinical trial authorisation in both China and the United States. In the disclosed Phase I single ascending dose (SAD) study, 25 healthy participants received XTL6001 across a dose range of 37.5'300 mg, with additional participants receiving placebo. The study showed a favourable overall safety and tolerability profile.Dr. Xiangling Wang, Micot Pharma's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), presented a systematic study comparing XTL6001The available data also indicate that XTL6001 is designed to deliver benefits beyond the headline weight loss shown on the scale. In preclinical diet-induced obesity (DIO) mouse studies, XTL6001 demonstrated greater weight reduction than semaglutide at equivalent doses and a slower rate of weight regain after treatment discontinuation. At the same dose, and despite overall food intake being comparable to or even higher than that observed with semaglutide, weight reduction was approximately 33% greater, suggesting that the effect may be driven more by increased energy expenditure and fat utilisation than by appetite suppression alone. The studies also showed selective fat loss, restoration of the proportion of muscle mass toward normal levels, a 1.61-fold greater reduction in abdominal fat versus semaglutide, and concurrent improvements in lipid and hepatic parameters, including a reduction in LDL-C of more than 80% (87.2%) and a 90.8% reduction in hepatic triglycerides, with near-complete reversal of hepatic steatosis and normalisation of ALT. These findings point to potential utility in MASH. Importantly, the comparisons with semaglutide were generated primarily in animal studies and should not be interpreted as evidence of superior efficacy in humans.In the renal programme, publicly disclosed studies used multiple animal models of kidney disease. The rationale for the triple-target mechanism can be summarised as follows: GLP-1R primarily supports improvements in metabolism and haemodynamics; GCGR may help protect renal tubules from lipotoxic injury; and MasR is intended to address glomerular structural protection and antifibrotic activity. Together, the three pathways are designed to intervene across metabolic drivers, haemodynamic abnormalities, structural injury and fibrosis in the CKD/DKD disease cascade, rather than acting as a simple combination of independent effects. XTL6001 dose-dependently reduced 24-hour urinary albumin excretion and the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR), while improving the glomerular filtration rate (GFR). Across different models, XTL6001 showed dose-dependent reductions in albuminuria: in STZ-induced, uninephrectomised rats, 0.5 mg/kg reduced UACR by 62.9% versus vehicle control and reduced 24-hour urinary albumin by approximately 54.7%; in the alloxan model, the reduction in UACR was approximately three times that seen with finerenone monotherapy; and in a mouse CKD model, 12 mg/kg reduced urinary albumin by 80.2%, with reductions in albuminuria reaching approximately 88% across the three models. The studies also observed reductions in serum creatinine, blood urea nitrogen and serum uric acid. These findings provide further support for the programme's 'weight management'metabolic regulation'albuminuria reduction' rationale. However, the renal benefits remain predominantly preclinical and will need to be validated in randomised controlled studies in patients with CKD/DKD.The Obesity Market Is Moving Into a Multi-Target Era ' MasR Gives XTL6001 a Distinct RouteThe next generation of obesity therapies is already progressing from single-target GLP-1 agents toward GLP-1/GIP dual agonists, GLP-1/GCGR dual agonists and GLP-1/GIP/GCGR triple agonists. Eli Lilly's retatrutide has advanced into Phase III development, while United Laboratories' UBT251 is in Phase II, underscoring that 'multi-target' activity alone is no longer sufficient to create a durable moat. XTL6001 is differentiated by the fact that its third target is MasR rather than GIPR. According to company disclosures, activation of the MasR pathway is associated with anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects, promotion of muscle-protein synthesis, improvement in mitochondrial function and induction of mitochondria-mediated thermogenesis. This gives XTL6001 a development rationale that is more naturally centred on renal protection, proteinuria and broader multi-organ metabolic benefits, rather than on cross-trial comparisons of headline weight-loss efficacy where no head-to-head evidence exists.From a capital-markets and business-development perspective, XTL6001's successive appearances at ADA and EASD, together with its upcoming presentation of hyperuricaemic nephropathy research at ASN Kidney Week 2026, are helping the programme build continuous visibility across the diabetes, obesity and nephrology communities. Presenting at international scientific meetings is not a transaction in itself, nor can it replace human efficacy data, but it can create additional touchpoints with potential licensing, co-development and regional partners. Ultimately, the asset's value will depend on whether clinical studies in humans can validate the hypotheses around quality of weight loss, body-composition improvement and renal protection; whether its safety and tolerability profile remains competitive; and whether indications such as CKD/DKD can demonstrate reproducible and clinically translatable benefits. If these elements are progressively validated, XTL6001 could establish a more distinctive global development path in the increasingly crowded GLP-1 landscape through a combined positioning around high-quality weight management, metabolic improvement and potential renal protection.Source: Shaanxi Micot Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.