Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Ramps Full Production Across All Three Production Centers as Commercial Deliveries Begin to Take Hold

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that its September/October production cycle is well underway, with all three production centers running. Early reports indicate the Company is on track for another successful rearing cycle.

The announcement comes just days after Kraig Labs fulfilled its first purchase order from the performance sportswear segment, shipping custom recombinant spider silk yarn to a globally recognized brand. That delivery marked the Company's transition from production milestones to commercial deliveries. This last cycle is further evidence of the production engine behind that milestone. Kraig Labs has built a reliable production platform capable of sustaining commercial-scale levels of spider silk to the market.

"Our team in Vietnam is executing well, and the early indicators for this cycle are encouraging," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "All three centers are up and running on schedule. That matters now, more than ever. We are no longer producing to demonstrate and confirm scale. Production is now focused on addressing the commercial market opportunities for spider silk."

Kraig Labs uses genetically engineered silkworms to produce silk containing key spider silk proteins. A "rearing cycle" involves raising a batch of silkworms from hatching through cocoon formation. The current cycle focuses on the Company's parental strains, which are the breeding lines used to produce hybrid silkworm eggs. Silkworms hatched from those eggs subsequently produce the silk cocoons that are processed into yarn.

"Running three centers on phased schedules isn't just about volume," Thompson continued. "It's about building an operation that is resilient at high volume. One center can be in early rearing while another is deep into production and a third is preparing for harvest. That overlap gives us continuous output and real redundancy. If one center faces a disruption, the other two keep moving."

Kraig Labs' three production centers each run their own rearing cycle on a staggered schedule, so the facilities are at different stages of development at any given time. This approach maintains a steady supply of hybrid eggs for subsequent silk production while reducing reliance on any single facility.

That redundancy has taken on added significance following the Company's last production run. Kraig Labs grew silk production by more than 30% through the rainy season, historically one of the most difficult stretches of the year. Management believes the phased model was a key factor behind that result. This system continues to elevate Kraig's operations with a growing supply line of spider silk available to address opportunities for additional commercial orders.

Thompson concluded, "A continuous, redundant production model is what positions Kraig Labs to move quickly when new opportunities arise. Three centers, three schedules, one continuous operation, prepared for the opportunities ahead."

The Company's leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

You can see Kraig Labs featured in Veritasium's spider silk video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt4p2oalmRY

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495

ir@KraigLabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab747743-744f-4ffd-bac0-9d6cad3dabec

Kraig Labs Production Team rearing BAM-1 parental strains

Kraig Labs Production Team rearing BAM-1 parental strains