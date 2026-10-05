VoltaGrid LLC: VoltaGrid Completes $775 Million Primary Equity Investment and Upsized $800 Million Secondary Equity Investment

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoltaGrid (the "Company") announced the closing of the equity investments that were previously announced on May 11, 2026. In addition to the primary investment of $775 million from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and from Halliburton Company, the secondary investment from existing investors was upsized from $225 million to $800 million and was comprised of purchasers that included institutional and other investors.

The announced investments broaden the Company's long-term investor base as the Company scales its buildout of behind-the-meter power generation capacity for data center, microgrid and industrial customers across North America. The secondary purchases provided liquidity to certain existing members of the Company and did not result in additional proceeds to the Company.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays and TD Securities acted as placement agents to VoltaGrid. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to VoltaGrid.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company delivering firm, off-grid power solutions for some of the world's most demanding applications. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, VoltaGrid provides behind-the-meter generation, portable power, CNG fuel supply, infrastructure, and energy management services to data centers, AI infrastructure, utilities, and industrial customers across North America and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's operations and financial performance, its buildout of behind-the-meter power generation capacity and the benefits of the strategic equity investment referred to herein. You can generally identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "scheduled," "estimates," "anticipates," "opportunity," "leads," "forecast," "possible" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include declarations regarding the Company's management's beliefs and current expectations. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact

Susan Johnson - susan.johnson@voltagrid.com