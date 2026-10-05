Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:05
63,50 Euro
+0,79 % +0,50
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,5070,5014:45
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Extends Tender Offer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) is offering to purchase up to 650,000 shares of its common stock at $75.00 per share. The Offer was initially scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on Wednesday October 7. In order to allow all stockholders sufficient time to make their decisions, UTMD is extending the expiration date to 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on Tuesday October 27. The time extension provides the added benefit of allowing stockholders to consider UTMD's latest financial results for calendar 3Q 2026 which are scheduled to be announced on Thursday October 22.

Except for the extended expiration date, all the conditions of the Offer remain the same and are explained in detail by reference in the SEC Form TO-IA Offer to Purchase and Letter of Transmittal filed with the SEC at

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/706698/000109690626001481/0001096906-26-001481-index.htm

The Letter of Transmittal and certificates for Shares and any other required documents should be sent or delivered by each stockholder or his or her broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee to the Depositary at its address set forth below. The Depositary for the Offer is:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
P.O. Box 43011
Providence, RI 02940-3100
Attn: Voluntary Corporate Actions

Additional copies of the Offer to Purchase, the Letter of Transmittal or other tender offer materials may be obtained from the Information Agent and will be furnished at the Company's expense. Questions and requests for assistance concerning the Offer should be directed to the Information Agent:

Georgeson LLC
51 West 52nd Street, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10019
Call Toll Free: (866) 920-7258

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact:
Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-extends-tender-offer-1231789

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.