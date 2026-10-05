BeWhere's APIs and Apps bring asset location and condition data into a consolidated view

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF), a leading provider of IoT asset tracking and monitoring solutions, today announced the availability of its solutions through Cisco Spaces and Hubble Network, and the launch of new Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons.

BeWhere's APIs tie the ecosystem together. They let customers feed location and sensor data from indoor, yard and transportation environments into the fleet management, enterprise, operational and AI platforms they already use, in addition to BeWhere Apps.

Connectivity options

Cisco Spaces: Building on BeWhere's existing Wi-Fi-based indoor location, Cisco Spaces uses supported Cisco wireless infrastructure to detect BeWhere BLE devices and deliver more precise indoor location, movement data and indoor waypoint finding capability. Customers can use the Cisco infrastructure they already own.

Hubble Network: Compatible BeWhere BLE beacons can be located through Hubble's terrestrial network of more than 100 million scanning gateways. Participating smartphones and gateways detect beacon transmissions and relay timestamped observations, including the gateway's location and supported sensor data, so customers can find tagged assets beyond their own infrastructure wherever coverage exists.

BeWhere Connect: This mobile app turns supported mobile devices into gateways for nearby BeWhere BLE beacons, giving field teams a flexible way to collect data on site visits and mobile operations.

Low-power cellular trackers: Every BeWhere cellular tracker includes a BLE transceiver, so it can work as a BLE gateway or as a BLE tag in addition to its core cellular/GPS function. As a gateway on a vehicle, trailer, large equipment or in a facility, the device reports its own location along with data from nearby BLE-tagged tools, cargo and sensors. As a tag, it reports through nearby BeWhere gateways while in range, and cellular/GPS tracking takes over when it leaves.

Three new BLE beacons

Temperature tag: Monitors sensitive goods and equipment for cold-chain, food, pharmaceutical and healthcare uses. A Hubble-compatible variant adds access to Hubble's finding network.

Door sensor: Detects open and close events on trailers, containers and other assets, supporting cargo security.

Range sensor: Measures proximity or distance for presence detection, cargo monitoring, loading and inventory workflows.

The new beacons work with BeWhere gateways and supported Cisco Spaces deployments and are priced significantly lower than traditional asset trackers.

Where it applies

Manufacturing and warehousing: Locate tools, carts, parts and reusable containers indoors, then extend visibility into yards and transport to cut search time and improve utilization.

Transportation and logistics: Cellular trackers monitor vehicles and trailers and act as gateways for tagged cargo. Door and range sensors show where assets were last detected and what happened during handling or transit.

Cold chain, food and pharma: Temperature readings sit alongside location data and can flow into quality systems to flag excursions.

Airports, construction sites and equipment yards: Combine cellular trackers, beacons and mobile gateways to monitor large equipment and smaller shared assets.

Customer adoption

BeWhere already has customers using Cisco Spaces, Hubble Network, BeWhere Connect and its cellular tracker and gateway solutions. The expanded offering lets customers extend tracking to more assets, use existing infrastructure and connect indoor and outdoor operations, and creates opportunities to support additional applications within BeWhere's customer base.

For product information and deployment enquiries, visit www.bewhere.com.

About BeWhere

BeWhere Holdings Inc. is a Mobile Internet of Things company that develops asset tracking hardware, sensors and software to help organizations locate assets and monitor their condition. Its solutions combine low-power cellular connectivity, Bluetooth technology and cloud-based applications, with API integration into customer and third-party platforms. For more information, visit www.BeWhere.com or follow BeWhere on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

Trademarks

BeWhere Connect, BeSol+, BeWired+ and BeTen+ are trademarks of BeWhere Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Cisco and Cisco Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates. Hubble Network and all other third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits and applications of BeWhere's expanded asset tracking ecosystem, its ability to extend asset visibility across indoor and outdoor environments, integration into customer platforms, and opportunities for further customer adoption and business growth.

This information reflects management's current expectations and assumptions, including continued access to partner networks and platforms, successful technical integration, product performance under intended deployment conditions, and customer demand. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including changes in partner services or network coverage, technical or deployment challenges, competitive conditions, customer adoption rates, and other risks described in the Company's disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information is provided as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by applicable law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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