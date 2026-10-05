BODYWELLE Announces Exclusive Use of ZEO ScientifiX Biologics for Pain, Joints, and Wound Care Treatments

The Miami Beach practice now uses quantified stem cell and extracellular vesicle products, along with an autologous option derived from the patient's own platelets.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / BODYWELLE , the physician-owned longevity and wellness practice founded by Alonso Martin, MD, now uses ZEO ScientifiX biologic products exclusively for pain, joint conditions, and wound care. These are the three indications Florida opened to stem cell therapy under a law that took effect July 1, 2025.

The practice uses three types of product. Stem cells and extracellular vesicles are both derived from umbilical cord tissue. Patient Pure X is an autologous product, meaning it is made from the patient's own platelets rather than from a donor.

BODYWELLE uses ZEO ScientifiX biologic products within physician-developed treatment protocols.

What the Practice Now Uses

ZEO ScientifiX supplies its umbilical cord stem cells under the DayZero name. The company reports high live-cell counts in these products and supplies them to physicians working in orthopedics, pain management, and advanced wound care.

The second product is a Wharton's Jelly matrix, named for the gelatinous tissue that surrounds the vessels inside the umbilical cord. ZEO ScientifiX describes it as a scaffold combining a collagen and hyaluronic rich matrix with a dense payload of extracellular vesicles. Extracellular vesicles are small particles released by cells that carry proteins, enzymes, and micro RNA.

Patient Pure X, the third, starts with the patient's own platelets collected chair-side. A sequence of centrifugation steps removes red blood cells and white blood cells while concentrating the platelet-derived extracellular vesicle fraction, which carries growth factors and micro RNA. Because the material originates with the patient, no donor is involved at any stage.

Why the Practice Chose Quantified Products

Many biologic products are sold without a stated cell or particle count, so the amount a patient receives is not specified. ZEO ScientifiX publishes a quantity for every vial it produces.

That means a patient at BODYWELLE knows how much is being administered. It also lets Dr. Martin match quantity to protocol and repeat a treatment at the same dose.

Every lot arrives with a certificate of analysis. For the donor-derived products, the certificate confirms sterility, identity, and post-thaw viability. For Patient Pure X, it details sterility and nanoparticle count. The practice therefore has documentation for each vial it administers rather than relying on a general product description.

How the Products Are Sourced and Handled

ZEO ScientifiX collects its DayZero biologics within hours of delivery, a point at which the company reports cells and signaling vesicles are at peak vitality. Donated tissue is screened, documented, and processed in an FDA-registered facility operating under current good manufacturing practice standards, then cryopreserved to preserve potency.

Patient Pure X is processed in the same type of facility, though the starting material comes from the patient rather than a donor.

FDA Registered

Dr. Martin draws a distinction he considers important for patients to understand.

The ZEO ScientifiX products are FDA registered and compliant, rather than FDA approved. That means the manufacturer is on record with the agency and the material is produced in a facility held to current good manufacturing practice standards, with each lot documented and tested before it ships. FDA approval is a separate process requiring clinical trials that demonstrate safety and effectiveness for a specific use.

Why This Is Now Possible in Florida

Until recently, Florida physicians could not offer stem cell therapies of this kind for medical use. Senate Bill 1768 took effect on July 1, 2025, amending Florida's medical practice statutes to permit stem cell therapies, as defined in the law, for orthopedics, wound care, and pain management. Those are the same three areas in which BODYWELLE now uses the ZEO ScientifiX products.

The change places Florida among the states where physicians can administer these biologics under a defined legal framework. For patients in Miami Beach, it means access to treatments that were not available for medical use in the state a little over a year ago.

How the Practice Uses These Products

BODYWELLE uses the ZEO ScientifiX biologics for pain, joint conditions, and wound care. ZEO ScientifiX supplies its umbilical cord stem cells to physicians working in those areas, and the Wharton's Jelly matrix and Patient Pure X give the practice options that differ in composition and in whether the material comes from a donor or from the patient.

Dr. Martin selects among them case by case, following protocols the practice has established for each product and quantity. The published counts are what make that possible, since a protocol built around a specific amount requires knowing the amount in the vial.

The Physician Administering Treatment

Alonso Martin, MD , founded BODYWELLE as an independent, physician-owned practice. He studied neuroscience at the University of California, Los Angeles, with a focus on antioxidants and longevity, earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and trained in a family medicine residency at UC Irvine Medical Center.

He develops each protocol from the patient's diagnostics, symptoms, and history.

Patient Consultation

Patients considering biologic treatment for pain, a joint condition, or a wound meet with Dr. Martin to review their history and determine whether treatment is appropriate. That conversation covers what the products are, what the regulatory status means, and what results are reasonable to expect.

For patients who have been managing chronic pain, a degenerative joint condition, or a slow-healing wound, the combination of the 2025 law and quantified biologics represents a real change in what a Florida physician can offer.

Treatment is not appropriate for everyone, and the evaluation is where that determination is made. Appointments can be scheduled through the BODYWELLE contact page .

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-owned longevity, aesthetic, and wellness practice at 1060 Alton Rd in Miami Beach, Florida. Founded by Alonso Martin, MD, the practice provides individualized care across longevity medicine, regenerative therapies, body sculpting, hormone optimization, IV therapy, and medical-grade skin treatments, including exosome treatments for skin and hair and cellular and genetic longevity services that combine diagnostic testing with regenerative protocols. Treatment plans are developed under physician supervision based on each patient's diagnostics, symptoms, and goals.

Contact Information

BODYWELLE

1060 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

services@bodywelle.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bodywelle-announces-exclusive-use-of-zeo-scientifix-biologics-for-pai-1230152