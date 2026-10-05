



BANGKOK, Oct 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Thai Packaging Industry PCL (TIPAK), one of Thailand's leading developers, manufacturers, and distributors of packaging solutions, made its trading debut on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), establishing itself as a leader in providing complete packaging services across Thailand. As a stock in the Industrial Goods/Packaging sector, TIPAK has demonstrated strong potential for sustainable growth. The company announced a planned investment of approximately THB 100 million in modern technology to upgrade its production processes, aiming to optimize cost management and create innovative, high-value products with distinctive and differentiated solutions. TIPAK highlights its strength in developing specialty packaging and sustainable packaging to align with the global growth of the sustainable economy, and is actively expanding its customer base among industries and factories nationwide.Mr Veerachai Monsintorn, TIPAK's Chief Executive Officer, stated that the Company successfully listed its shares today on the SET, Industrial Goods/Packaging sector, trading symbol "TIPAK". He expressed confidence that with the Company's strong foundational capabilities, including the upgrade of modern technology to improve production efficiency, the development of distinctive and differentiated high-value products, and the delivery of comprehensive end-to-end solutions that meet specific customer needs, TIPAK was well-positioned to respond rapidly to evolving market demands and support the sustainable growth of all industrial sectors. Guided by the vision "Solutions Unfold - Meeting Customer Needs Perfectly", TIPAK is committed to becoming Thailand's leading provider of complete packaging solutions.The Company expects to allocate approximately THB 100 million in 2027 across its Samut Sakhon and Prachin Buri factories through three key projects:1. Project to Upgrade Production Efficiency and Automation Systems -- Transitioning the production lines for corrugated paperboard and corrugated boxes to fully automated systems to reduce waste and increase speed (reduce Speed Losses).2. Project for Smart Manufacturing Innovation and Digital Infrastructure -- Investing in data-driven factory management systems to enable real-time monitoring and analysis of production performance.3. Project for Quality Control and Production Stability Enhancement -- Improving the consistency and reliability of the Quality Rate by upgrading quality assurance systems.As of June 30, 2026, the Company's total production capacity exceeds 140,000 tons of corrugated paperboard and more than 170 million corrugated boxes per year.The Company has formulated a strategy to leverage its experience and expertise in the paper packaging business to develop high-value products and improve production efficiency, aiming for zero defects with new manufacturing technologies. Under a well-balanced pricing strategy, TIPAK designs and produces corrugated paperboard and boxes that are distinctive, differentiated, and precisely tailored to customer requirements, with customized features such as packaging solutions for long-distance delivery and e-commerce logistics. The Company also develops sustainable paper packaging made from recycled materials to support the global shift toward environmentally responsible trade under ESG frameworks. Additionally, TIPAK provides consulting services for packaging design and improvement, and continues to expand its customer base among high-potential industries and factories nationwide.Ms Nalyne Viriyasathien, Managing Director of Investment Banking, Maybank Securities (Thailand) PCL, in her role as financial advisor and joint lead underwriter, said that TIPAK has a clear and comprehensive business plan focused on sustainable growth across all dimensions - from its large-scale manufacturing facilities and internationally recognized production standards, to its relentless pursuit of innovation in high-value products and continuous expansion into diverse industrial sectors. This reflects a diversified revenue base, and she is confident that TIPAK will become a value-driven stock with strong potential for sustainable growth.Ms Nuntarut Sangsuwannukul, Executive Vice President, Investment Banking, Land and Houses Securities PCL, in her role as joint lead underwriter, said that TIPAK plays a critical role in driving Thailand's industrial supply chain. Its commitment to upgrading factories with modern technology enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and strengthens competitiveness. Furthermore, TIPAK benefits from the projected 2.9% growth of the paper packaging industry in 2027, combined with the global momentum toward a sustainable economy. With these solid fundamentals, TIPAK is fully prepared to achieve its goal of becoming Thailand's leading provider of complete packaging solutions with stable and confident growth.This press release was issued by MT Multimedia Co., Ltd, on behalf of Thai Packaging Industry PCL (TIPAK).For further information, please contact:Wasana Wongsiri (Jiab)Tel: +66 84 359 0659 or +66 2 612 2081 Ext. 131Email:?wasana.w@mtmultimedia.comSource: Thai Packaging Industry PCL (TIPAK)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.