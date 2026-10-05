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WKN: 872148 | ISIN: DK0010271584 | Ticker-Symbol: 1X9
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:11
0,098 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CEMAT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CEMAT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 14:45 Uhr
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Cemat A/S: CeMat A/S completes sale of ground-floor retail component in Moje Bielany 1

Warsaw, 5 October 2026

Press release

CeMat A/S completes sale of ground-floor retail component in Moje Bielany 1

CeMat A/S has completed the sale of the ground-floor retail component of the Moje Bielany 1 residential project in Warsaw. The transaction follows the conditional agreement previously announced by the Company, with all conditions for completion now fulfilled. The retail component comprises 1,306 sqm and is fully let to Biedronka, Maxi Zoo and a restaurant operator.

Moje Bielany 1, completed in 2025, comprises 1,306 sqm of retail space and 5,727 sqm of residential space. All residential units have also been sold with the exception of one unit currently subject to a reservation agreement. The completion of the retail transaction therefore marks the final step in the commercialisation and sale of the project.

The expected final financial outcome of Moje Bielany 1 is as follows:

  • Total sales value: approximately DKK 173 million.
  • Total EBITDA: approximately DKK 41 million.
  • EBITDA margin: approximately 23.5%.

The completion of Moje Bielany 1 demonstrates CeMat's ability to create value through the redevelopment of its Warsaw property and the successful execution of residential and commercial development projects.

Moje Bielany 1 forms part of CeMat's broader development programme in Warsaw's Bielany district. As part of this programme, the Company has secured planning approvals for two further residential phases: Moje Bielany 3, comprising 127 apartments, and Moje Bielany 2, comprising 105 apartments, as well as for a self-storage facility. For Moje Bielany 3, the current project budget assumes a profit margin broadly comparable to that achieved on Moje Bielany 1.

The financial impact of the transaction has already been reflected in CeMat's current expectations for 2026. Accordingly, the completion of the transaction does not result in any further change to the Company's financial outlook announced on 28 September 2026.

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski

CEO

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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