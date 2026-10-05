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VL

WKN: 897068 | ISIN: FI0009005250 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VK
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:04
19,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIKING LINE ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIKING LINE ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,40020,40017:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 15:00 Uhr
59 Leser
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Viking Line Abp: Viking Line enters into a cooperation agreement with TT-Line to strengthen services between Finland and Estonia

Viking Line Abp INSIDE INFORMATION 05.10.2026 4.00 PM EET

Viking Line enters into a cooperation agreement with TT-Line to strengthen services between Finland and Estonia

Viking Line Plc has entered into a Joint Operation Agreement (JOA) with TT-Line concerning operations on the Vuosaari (Helsinki)-Muuga route. The arrangement strengthens Viking Line's position in freight transportation between Finland and Estonia.

The parties intend to operate the route within the framework of a joint operation without establishing a separate company. As part of the arrangement, Viking Line will acquire a 50 per cent ownership interest in the vessel to be deployed on the route. Operations are planned to commence during the first quarter of 2027.

Viking Line's investment in the arrangement is estimated at approximately EUR 10 million. The investment is not expected to have any material impact on the Group's financial position.

"The cooperation with TT-Line is a natural step in the development of our operations between Finland and Estonia. The arrangement strengthens our position in freight transportation while at the same time providing us with an opportunity to develop a competitive and long-term alternative on the Vuosaari-Muuga route. We see strong potential to create added value for customers together with TT-Line and to support the continued development of the transport corridor between Finland and Estonia.. Viking XPRS will continue to play a central role in our service offering between Finland and Estonia, as it does today. At the same time, work on the Helios project continues. The project encompasses Viking Line's previously communicated plans to develop a long-term traffic and logistics concept between Helsinki and Tallinn," says Marcus Risberg, President and CEO of Viking Line.

"This agreement marks an important milestone in the development of freight transportation across the Baltic Sea. By combining the strengths and experience of TT-Line and Viking Line, we can offer customers an efficient and reliable transport solution while further strengthening the transport corridor between Finland and Estonia. We look forward to a successful cooperation and to jointly developing the route's long-term potential," says Bernhard Termühlen, CEO of TT-Line.

The agreement is not expected to have any material impact on Viking Line's earnings for the financial year 2026.

Viking Line Abp



Marcus Risberg
President and CEO

Marcus Risberg
President and CEO
marcus.risberg@vikingline.com
+358-(0)18-270 00


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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