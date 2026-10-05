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HA

WKN: A2H8U3 | ISIN: SE0005878543 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GA
München
05.10.26 | 08:04
14,700 Euro
+2,80 % +0,400
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANZA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANZA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,86015,38017:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 15:40 Uhr
132 Leser
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HANZA AB: HANZA's share savings incentive program fully subscribed

HANZA AB (publ) has concluded the investment period for the company's long-term share savings program, LTIP 2026. All 55 individuals who were offered the program are participating.

LTIP 2026 was approved by the extraordinary general meeting on June 22, 2026, and is linked to the company's HANZA 2028 strategy. The program aims to create a shared long-term vision for the participants and HANZA's shareholders. Participants invest in HANZA shares and, provided the program's conditions are met, may receive so-called performance shares.

"We are very pleased with the significant interest in the program. It is valuable when our leaders are also shareholders in HANZA. It strengthens our shared focus on HANZA 2028," says Erik Stenfors, CEO of HANZA.

The opportunity to receive performance shares is linked to the achievement of the targets in HANZA 2028. Participants must also remain employed and retain the shares covered by the program until the publication of the interim report for the first quarter of 2029. Any allocation of performance shares will take place in May 2029.

The program covers a maximum of 450,000 shares. Any performance shares will be delivered through the transfer of repurchased HANZA shares, and the program therefore entails no dilution.

The full terms and conditions of the program are included in the documents for the extraordinary general meeting on June 22, 2026, on HANZA's website.

About us

Manufacturing made easy
HANZA's vision is to make manufacturing easy by removing complexity from supply chains.

All you need is one
The business model is based on combining manufacturing clusters with tailored manufacturing solutions, creating simple, scalable and sustainable supply chain solutions.

Always in motion
HANZA is one of Europe's fastest-growing manufacturing companies. Since its founding in 2008, the company has grown to just over 5,000 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 10 billion.

HANZA's customers
include leading global companies such as 3M, ABB, EATON, Epiroc, GE, Getinge, John Deere, Mitsubishi, Patria, SAAB, Sandvik, Siemens and Tomra.

HANZA is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main list.

For more information please visit: www.hanza.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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