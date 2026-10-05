Nanalysis Scientific Corp.: Nanalysis Announces Management Changes

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (the "Company" or "Nanalysis") (TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Birkby as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective October 5, 2026.

Philip Birkby, CPA, CA, is a senior finance leader with more than 25 years of experience in publicly traded and private organizations, primarily in the energy and financial services sectors. His experience spans financial reporting, corporate finance, capital allocation, treasury, risk management and corporate governance, and includes working closely with executive leadership teams and Boards on capital structure, liquidity, financing and enterprise risk. Mr. Birkby is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

Mr. Birkby succeeds Heather Kury whose tenure as Chief Financial Officer has concluded. The Board and the entire Nanalysis team would like to thank Ms. Kury for her service and contributions to the Company and wishes her the very best in her future endeavors.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. develops and manufactures benchtop Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers used worldwide in pharma, biotech, energy, food, materials, and security industries, as well as in academic and government labs. The Company also operates a growing services division that maintains both its own products and third-party imaging equipment, anchored by long-term contract to maintain security scanners at more than 85 Canadian airports.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Information and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the resignation of the Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of an interim Chief Financial Officer. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

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SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.