SAIC, Inc.: SAIC Acquires Information Security Corporation, Expanding Zero-Trust, Post-Quantum Cryptography and Encryption Capability

RESTON, Va., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC), a leading mission integrator supporting defense, space, intelligence, and civilian agencies, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Information Security Corporation (ISC).
For more than three decades, ISC has delivered public key infrastructure (PKI), encryption, and credential management software to some of the most security-conscious organizations in government and industry, providing the critical cryptographic building blocks for confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data. Engineered with a forward-looking focus on automation and crypto-agility, ISC's product suite helps customers modernize their cryptographic infrastructure and transition to post-quantum cryptography. The suite spans PKI and data protection solutions, including CertAgent, which has been on the National Security Agency's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Components List for more than a decade.
"This strategic tuck-in acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to investing in technology and capabilities that address the nation's most critical challenges," said Jim Reagan, Chief Executive Officer of SAIC. "Integrating ISC's mission-proven cryptographic technologies with SAIC's pedigree of delivering and operating robust zero-trust architectures, provides our intelligence and defense customers with the security and scalability to protect against rapidly evolving threats."
"Joining SAIC marks an exciting new chapter for ISC and our employees," said Jonathan Schulze-Hewett, Vice President of Development at ISC. "For more than three decades, our team has built innovative products to solve some of our customers' most difficult security challenges. Joining SAIC gives us the opportunity to build on that work and bring ISC's technology to more customers and more missions."
ISC's technology is deeply embedded across the U.S. intelligence community and Department of War, supporting identity, authentication, and data protection in some of the government's most sensitive environments.
Financial terms were not disclosed. SAIC was supported by KPMG and ISC was advised by TideLock Partners.
About SAIC
SAIC is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.
We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.
Media Contact:
Caralyn Duke
publicrelations@saic.com
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