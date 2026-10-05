SHARC Energy Announces Equity Incentive Grants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved grants of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plans.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 9,590,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and eligible participants of the Company. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.09 per common share, vests immediately and expires on October 2, 2029, subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and applicable grant documentation.

The Company has also granted an aggregate of 1,806,250 RSUs to non-executive employees pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan. The RSUs will vest four months following the date of grant, subject to the terms of the RSU Plan and applicable award agreements.

The equity grants are intended to align the interests of the Company's directors, management and employees with the long-term interests of shareholders and form part of the Company's ongoing compensation and retention program.

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy's systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy-efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential, and industrial buildings along with thermal energy networks, commonly referred to as "District Energy".

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC Energy: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA | SHARC

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fred Andriano

Chairman

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information because of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.



