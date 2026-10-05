AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Highlights Recent Media Coverage of Ampligen's Broad-Spectrum Antiviral and Biodefense Potential

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) ("AIM" or the "Company") today highlighted recent media coverage of the antiviral potential of Ampligen (rintatolimod), the Company's investigational dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immunomodulator.

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The recent coverage reflects growing attention around Ampligen's potential broad-spectrum antiviral and biodefense preparedness applications, including the drug's possible role against emerging viral and post-viral threats such as Ebola Virus Disease, as well as the continued expansion of AIM's intellectual property portfolio in Long COVID and other antiviral applications.

The coverage has emphasized the broad-spectrum antiviral potential of Ampligen, which research shows enhances the body's innate immune response, enabling it to fight back against a diverse range of viral threats - and perhaps even stave off initial infections by dangerous diseases. Clinical trials suggest that Ampligen's broad-spectrum immune effect is also the reason for its potential as a therapy against a range of solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer, which is the focus of AIM's oncology clinical program.

"I am a true believer in the proposition that a strong innate response is vitally important," said AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels. "Recent media coverage underscores the important role that a broad-spectrum antiviral such as Ampligen could serve in preparing for potential viral threats before they grow into very real outbreaks. We believe Ampligen's broad-spectrum antiviral potential, together with the continued expansion of our intellectual property estate in Long COVID and other post-viral applications, supports a differentiated opportunity across preparedness and public health. We remain focused on advancing the body of evidence around Ampligen and protecting its potential applications."

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include statements relating, but not limited to: the potential of Ampligen to address viral and post-viral threats, and the Company's ability to create long-term value for its stockholders. Forward-looking statements include statements attributed to, or made by, the Company's Chief Executive Officer in this press release. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the potential of Ampligen's mechanism of action, anticipated regulatory milestones, our future results of operations and financial position, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," "can," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "envision," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on the Company's website, and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please review the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information found on the Company's website or on other websites referenced or linked to in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release and such information is referenced or linked for reference purposes only.



