New identity reflects a broader commitment to physicians treating vascular disease and to the patients who depend on sustained blood flowSANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endologix Holdings, LLC today announced Rhevera Medical as its new corporate brand. The new identity reflects the company's broader commitment to partnering with physicians who treat complex vascular disease and supporting patients whose lives, mobility and independence depend on the company's technologies.For decades, Endologix has worked alongside physicians who care for patients with serious vascular conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysms and peripheral arterial disease. As the company has expanded beyond aortic repair into percutaneous bypass and mechanical thrombectomy, its purpose has remained centered on a simple clinical need: to preserve blood flow where it is threatened and restore it where it has been lost.Rhevera Medical brings that purpose forward through a portfolio designed for physicians managing some of the most challenging vascular cases. The company's technologies include the ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft System, the AFX®2 Endovascular AAA System, the DETOUR® System for percutaneous bypass in peripheral arterial disease, and the Pounce Thrombectomy System. Together, these platforms are intended to give physicians meaningful options when conventional approaches may not fully address a patient's clinical needs."Our name has changed because the needs of physicians and patients have expanded," said John Liddicoat, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rhevera Medical. "Rhevera Medical reflects who we are becoming: a company focused on helping physicians preserve and restore blood flow for patients facing serious vascular disease. Whether a patient is at risk from an aneurysm, threatened by limb ischemia, or experiencing an acute vessel blockage, our work begins with the clinical reality physicians face and the outcomes patients are counting on."Rhevera (reh-VEH-ruh) combines rheo, Greek for flow, and vera, Latin for true. The name expresses the company's focus on true, sustained blood flow across its therapies and the clinical outcomes physicians and patients seek."Rhevera Medical represents a clear commitment to the physicians who take on difficult vascular cases and to the patients who need dependable treatment options," said John Martin, M.D., Senior Clinical Advisor, Vascular Therapies, at Rhevera Medical. "Our goal is to support clinical decision making with technologies that are differentiated, evidence led and built around the realities of patient care."To learn more about how Rhevera Medical is working with physicians to preserve and restore blood flow for patients with vascular disease, visit https://rheveramed.com.About Rhevera Medical Holdings, LLCRhevera Medical Holdings, LLC (formerly Endologix Holdings, LLC) is a California-based, global medical device company dedicated to preserving and restoring the blood flow patients depend on. The Rhevera family of companies is focused on differentiated therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease, with an emphasis on the complex cases conventional approaches leave unresolved. Rhevera Medical is the parent company of Endologix LLC, which will continue to serve as the legal manufacturer of the company's commercial products, including the DETOUR® System, the ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft System, the AFX®2 Endovascular AAA System, and the Pounce Thrombectomy System. These products are designed to preserve and restore flow across a range of vascular diseases, from peripheral arterial disease to abdominal aortic aneurysms. Rhevera is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by Deerfield Management, a firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, intelligence, and philanthropy. The company has offices and manufacturing sites in Santa Rosa and Irvine, California. To learn more about Rhevera Medical, please visit https://rheveramed.com.ContactsMedia Contactmedia@rheveramed.com

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