Appointment to the 26-member Board runs from January 2027 to December 2028

Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) today announced that Dr. Ali Taha Koc, Turkcell CEO, has been elected to the GSMA Board of Directors for the 2027-2028 term.

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Dr. Ali Taha Koc, Turkcell CEO

The GSMA Board comprises 26 senior representatives from global mobile operators, including both multinational groups and smaller independent operators. It provides strategic direction to the GSMA as it works to advance the mobile industry and unlock the full power of connectivity for people, businesses and society.

Commenting on his re-election to the GSMA Board, Turkcell CEO Dr. Ali Taha Koc said:

"I am deeply proud to serve a second term on the GSMA Board. Our industry is undergoing a profound transformation, spanning artificial intelligence and autonomous networks, 5G and 6G, and cybersecurity. These are challenges no single operator or country can address alone. The GSMA has a critical role in bringing the industry together to tackle them through collective expertise, common standards and strong collaboration. Through the GSMA, Turkcell contributes directly to shaping the future of our industry. We share our technology capabilities and the solutions we deploy in the field with the global ecosystem, while bringing global knowledge and experience back to Türkiye. This role also carries an important responsibility to strengthen the global representation of both Turkcell and Türkiye. Our goal is to deepen the strategic relationship between Turkcell and the GSMA, which now spans nearly 30 years. Building on Türkiye's technology capabilities and Turkcell's experience, we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the industry. I would like to thank the GSMA leadership for once again entrusting me with this important responsibility."

The new GSMA Board will serve from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2028. Please find the full list of the Board at www.gsma.com

About Turkcell

Turkcell is a technology and telecommunications company headquartered in Türkiye, offering a unique portfolio of voice, data, and TV services over its mobile and fixed networks along with digital consumer, enterprise, and techfin services. Turkcell Group operates in three countries: Türkiye, Belarus, and Northern Cyprus. Listed on both the NYSE and BIST since July 2000, Turkcell remains the only dual-listed company on these exchanges. Read more at https://www.turkcell.com.tr/en-en/about-us/investor-relations

About the GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Its vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This work includes advancing policy, tackling major societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem through the MWC and M360 series of events.

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Contacts:

Media contacts



Burak Mergen burak.mergen@turkcell.com.tr



Serdar Cesen serdar.cesen@turkcell.com.tr



GSMA Press Office

pressoffice@gsma.com