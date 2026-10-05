Magnera Corporation: Magnera Announces Successful Commissioning of New Blown Film Production Line in Dombühl, Germany

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera today announced the successful installation and commissioning of a new blown film production line at its Dombühl manufacturing site, marking a significant investment in the company's European manufacturing network and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

The project marks a major milestone in the ongoing modernization of the Dombühl facility, integrating advanced blown film technology with significant infrastructure and production enhancements to create a flexible manufacturing platform capable of meeting evolving market demands.

The new five-layer blown film line expands Magnera's capabilities in lightweight films and elastic films for personal care and healthcare applications. The new line enhances manufacturing flexibility, improves process efficiency, and supports the continued development of innovative film solutions across key end-use markets. For customers, the new platform provides the ability to tailor film structures to specific application requirements. Its advanced five-layer architecture enables optimization of surface characteristics, bonding performance, and tactile properties, while also providing customizable high-performance elastic functionality.

"This investment reflects Magnera's commitment to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and delivering high-quality material solutions to customers around the world," said Tarun Manroa, Chief Operating Officer of Magnera. "The new Dombühl platform enhances our ability to innovate, respond to changing market requirements, and support future growth while reinforcing the long-term competitiveness of the site. Importantly, it gives customers access to a highly flexible development platform that can support customized structures, accelerate product trials, and help optimize performance across a range of applications."

Commissioning activities began in August 2026, and the line is currently progressing through product verification and qualification. Commercial production is expected to begin in October 2026.

Magnera recently showcased the new Dombühl film platform at the European nonwoven association's (EDANA) annual Outlook Conference, which generated strong customer interest. The launch reinforced demand for innovative film solutions and highlighted the strategic importance of expanding Magnera's film manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaboration of the teams involved throughout planning, construction, installation, and commissioning," added Manroa. "Their efforts have established a modern production platform that will support our customers and drive growth for years to come."

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 44 global facilities, Magnera is supported by over 8,000+ employees. Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the Company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit Magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Investor Contact: Robert Weilminster, ir@magnera.com

Media Contact: Kylee Agabashian, mediarelations@magnera.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b70eba8f-f525-4d55-8883-0e6845b6c844