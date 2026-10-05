Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MA

WKN: A40S37 | ISIN: US55939A1079 | Ticker-Symbol: W2B
Tradegate
30.09.26 | 13:19
10,300 Euro
-0,96 % -0,100
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNERA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNERA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,40010,50018:37
10,40010,50017:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 16:36 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magnera Corporation: Magnera Announces Successful Commissioning of New Blown Film Production Line in Dombühl, Germany

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera today announced the successful installation and commissioning of a new blown film production line at its Dombühl manufacturing site, marking a significant investment in the company's European manufacturing network and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth.

Magnera's Dombühl, Germany Site

The project marks a major milestone in the ongoing modernization of the Dombühl facility, integrating advanced blown film technology with significant infrastructure and production enhancements to create a flexible manufacturing platform capable of meeting evolving market demands.

The new five-layer blown film line expands Magnera's capabilities in lightweight films and elastic films for personal care and healthcare applications. The new line enhances manufacturing flexibility, improves process efficiency, and supports the continued development of innovative film solutions across key end-use markets. For customers, the new platform provides the ability to tailor film structures to specific application requirements. Its advanced five-layer architecture enables optimization of surface characteristics, bonding performance, and tactile properties, while also providing customizable high-performance elastic functionality.

"This investment reflects Magnera's commitment to strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and delivering high-quality material solutions to customers around the world," said Tarun Manroa, Chief Operating Officer of Magnera. "The new Dombühl platform enhances our ability to innovate, respond to changing market requirements, and support future growth while reinforcing the long-term competitiveness of the site. Importantly, it gives customers access to a highly flexible development platform that can support customized structures, accelerate product trials, and help optimize performance across a range of applications."

Commissioning activities began in August 2026, and the line is currently progressing through product verification and qualification. Commercial production is expected to begin in October 2026.

Magnera recently showcased the new Dombühl film platform at the European nonwoven association's (EDANA) annual Outlook Conference, which generated strong customer interest. The launch reinforced demand for innovative film solutions and highlighted the strategic importance of expanding Magnera's film manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and collaboration of the teams involved throughout planning, construction, installation, and commissioning," added Manroa. "Their efforts have established a modern production platform that will support our customers and drive growth for years to come."

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 44 global facilities, Magnera is supported by over 8,000+ employees. Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the Company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, we have consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Visit Magnera.com for more information and follow @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

Investor Contact: Robert Weilminster, ir@magnera.com

Media Contact: Kylee Agabashian, mediarelations@magnera.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b70eba8f-f525-4d55-8883-0e6845b6c844


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.