Cerro de Pasco Resources Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (TSXV: CDPR) OTCQX CDPMF) (BVL: CDPR) ("CDPR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on September 30, 2026.

A total of 345,835,894 common shares, representing 52.06% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval were approved, namely the election of each director nominee with at least 85% of the votes cast in favour and the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditors with 100% of the votes cast in favour.

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected the following eight directors to the Company's Board of Directors: John G. Booth, René Branchaud, John S. Carr, Guy Goulet, Frank Hodgson, Manuel Lizandro Rodriguez, Lara J.T. Smith and Steven Zadka.

Steven Zadka, Executive Chairman and Director, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Pyers Griffith, who did not stand for re-election, for his valuable contributions and insights during his tenure as a director. We look forward to his continued contribution to the Company as Chief Strategy Officer."

Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is focused on developing its 100%-owned El Metalurgista mining concession in central Peru, which hosts silver-rich tailings and stockpiles accumulated over more than a century of mining in one of the most prolific polymetallic districts in the Americas. The Company's strategy is to reprocess historic mining waste to recover value while addressing the long-term environmental liabilities associated with these tailings.

For more information, please visit www.pascoresources.com.

Further Information

Donna Yoshimatsu, VP Investor Relations

Mobile: +1 416-722-2456

dyoshi@pascoresources.com

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.