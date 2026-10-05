LEO Pharma and the National Eczema Association team up for the first World Chronic Hand Eczema Day to shine a light on the physical and emotional burdens of chronic hand eczema and elevate the voices of people living with the condition

Chronic hand eczema affects nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide and can cause persistent or recurring symptoms, including itching, pain, redness, scaling and fissures, that can interfere with everyday activities, work and quality of life1

Today marks the first World Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) Day, a new global awareness initiative with support from patient advocacy organizations around the world, including the National Eczema Association in the U.S., that is dedicated to increasing recognition and understanding of CHE and its impact on daily life. LEO Pharma is the exclusive sponsor in 2026.

CHE is common.2 Affecting nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide, it is a persistent, recurring inflammatory skin disease affecting the hands and wrists, with symptoms that can include itching, pain, redness, scaling and fissures.1,2 For people living with the condition, these symptoms can interfere with daily activities, work, personal relationships, social interactions and emotional well-being.1

CHE can fluctuate over time and may be difficult to avoid because hands are frequently exposed to potential triggers, including frequent handwashing, latex gloves, soaps and other skin irritants.2 These challenges can make CHE difficult to identify and manage, while contributing to the significant burden of people experiencing the condition.1

"For people living with chronic hand eczema, the impact may reach into nearly every part of life, yet their experiences can often be unrecognized or misunderstood," said Matteo Trotta, Senior Vice President, US Commercial Medical Dermatology, LEO Pharma. "World CHE Day is an opportunity to bring attention to the condition, to put the experiences of people living with CHE at the center of the conversation, and to help them feel seen, heard and supported."

CHE can be challenging to recognize and manage because it may present in different forms and have multiple underlying causes.1 For healthcare professionals, recognizing the signs and understanding the full burden of the condition is an important step toward meaningful conversations with patients about their symptoms and treatment options.

To raise awareness of CHE and highlight the experiences and impact of living with the condition, LEO Pharma is sponsoring the 5th Annual Eczema Walk in partnership with the National Eczema Association on Tuesday, October 6 in Madison, New Jersey.

"We are proud to support World Chronic Hand Eczema Day today," said Kristin Belleson, President and CEO, National Eczema Association. "By highlighting CHE, we help foster greater awareness and understanding among the people who live with it, the healthcare professionals who care for them, and the communities that support them."

For people living with CHE, the condition can be difficult to navigate, particularly when symptoms are persistent or recurring.2 Greater understanding among patients, healthcare professionals and the broader community can help create more informed conversations about the signs and experiences associated with CHE.

"CHE is more than just dry or irritated skin on hands. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that can look different from person to person and change over time, which may make it challenging for patients to manage," said Omar Noor, MD, FAAD. "It's important to increase recognition of the disease and its impact so that people with CHE are encouraged to seek help. Patients experiencing persistent or recurring symptoms who think they may have chronic hand eczema should talk to a dermatologist."

The inaugural World CHE Day reflects a shared commitment from organizations around the world to bring greater visibility to CHE, with support from LEO Pharma. Participating partners include the Association Française de l'Eczéma, EczemaUK, Associazione Psoriasici Italiani Amici della Fondazione Corazza (APIAFCO), Netzwerk Autoimmunerkrankter e.V. Participating supporters include the National Eczema Association, Eczema Support Australia, Emirates Dermatology Society, Allergienet, Vereniging voor Mensen met Constitutioneel Eczeem (VMCE), and others. Through greater awareness, education and open conversation, the initiative aims to help people recognize CHE, understand its impact and feel empowered to seek treatment and talk about their experiences.

About Chronic Hand Eczema

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) is defined as hand eczema that lasts for more than three months or relapses twice or more within a year.2 CHE is one of the most common skin diseases of the hands, affecting nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide.1,2 CHE is a fluctuating disease characterized by itch and pain, and patients may experience signs such as erythema, scaling, lichenification, hyperkeratosis, vesicles, edema, and fissures on hands and wrists.6

CHE has been shown to cause psychological and functional burdens that impact patient quality of life,3,4 with approximately 70% of individuals who live with severe CHE admitting to problems in performing everyday activities, and suffering disruption in their daily life due to the disease.5 Furthermore, careers and earning potential have also been shown to be impacted by the burden of living with CHE.6

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global leader in medical dermatology. We deliver innovative solutions for skin health, building on a century of experience with breakthrough medicines in healthcare. We are committed to making a fundamental difference in people's lives, and our broad portfolio of treatments serves close to 100 million patients in over 70 countries annually. LEO Pharma is co-owned by majority shareholder the LEO Foundation and, since 2021, Nordic Capital. Headquartered in Denmark, LEO Pharma has a team of 4,400 people worldwide. Together, we reach far beyond the skin. For more information, visit www.leo-pharma.com.

References

Dubin C, et al. Ther Clin Risk Manag. 2020;16:1319-1332. doi:10.2147/TCRM.S292504 Thyssen JP, et al. Contact Dermatitis. 2022;86(5):357-378. doi:10.1111/cod.14035 Grant L, et al. Adv Ther. 2020;37(2):692-706. doi:10.1007/s12325-019-01164-5 Dalgard FJ, Gieler U, Tomas-Aragones L, et al. The psychological burden of skin diseases: a cross-sectional multicenter study among dermatological out-patients in 13 European countries. J Invest Dermatol. 2015;135(4):984-991. Cortesi PA, Scalone L, Belisari A, et al. Cost and quality of life in patients with severe chronic hand eczema refractory to standard therapy with topical potent corticosteroids. Contact Dermatitis. 2014;70(3):158-168. Voorberg AN, Loman L, Schuttelaar MLA. Prevalence and Severity of Hand Eczema in the Dutch General Population: A Cross-sectional, Questionnaire Study within the Lifelines Cohort Study. Acta Derm Venereol. 2022;102:adv00626.

MAT-100092 10/26

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Contacts:

Samantha Cranko

LEO Pharma External Communications, North America

Email: media@leo-pharma.com