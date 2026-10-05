SPIE SA: SPIE announces the acquisition of Clauser in France

Strengthening SPIE's position in the strategic fields of industrial maintenance and high-power electrical installations

Cergy, 5 October 2026 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of 94% of CLAUSER, a family-owned company with recognised expertise in industrial maintenance and high-power electrical installations.

Founded in 1963 and based in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Dunkirk, CLAUSER has developed strong expertise over more than 60 years in engineering, modernisation and maintenance services for energy-intensive industrial customers. Its teams are particularly recognised for their longstanding expertise in aluminium production and processing, as well as electrochemical processes. With around 100 employees, CLAUSER generated revenue of approximately €22 million in 2025.

Through this acquisition, SPIE strengthens its expertise in industrial maintenance and high-power electrical installations, in a sector where the electrification of industrial processes is playing an increasingly important role.

The CLAUSER family said: "For more than 60 years, CLAUSER has grown thanks to its expertise and the commitment of its teams. We are proud of what we have achieved and see this combination with SPIE as an important new step in supporting the company's continued development and serving its industrial customers."

Frédéric Toussaint, Managing Director of SPIE Industrie (France), said: "We are delighted to welcome the CLAUSER teams to SPIE. Their recognised expertise in processes related to aluminium production and processing represents a major asset in supporting the electrification and decarbonisation of French industrial sites."

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

Facebook - LinkedIn

Contacts