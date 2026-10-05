The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Glycogen Storage Disorder Type 1A

Financial Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Glycogen Storage Disorder Type 1A

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with glycogen storage disorder type 1a (GSD1a). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, deductibles, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Glycogen storage disease type 1a, sometimes called von Gierke disease, involves a lack of the liver enzymes needed to release glucose. Most patients learn of the diagnosis through liver imaging or genetic testing that identifies the G6Pase or G6PT gene. Without early diagnosis and treatment, many people living with GSD1a experience liver and kidney complications. 1

"Thanks to the dedicated GSD community, including the researchers, clinicians, and families who worked tirelessly to make this breakthrough possible, people living with GSD1a finally have an FDA-approved therapy. But treatment options are only helpful if we can get them to the patients who need them," said Michael C Julius, Board Member of The Children's Fund for Glycogen Storage Disease Research. "The Assistance Fund's GSD1a Financial Assistance Program will ease the financial burden on families and patients."

"Every day, families managing GSD1a are forced to make difficult choices about treatment and cost," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Our aim is straightforward: financially support patients so they can prioritize their long-term health. With the support of our generous donors, we're making this a reality."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (833) 516-8937 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages nearly 110 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 260,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Mark Meier

Senior Manager of Marketing and Communications

mark.meier@tafcares.org

1 National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, "Glycogen storage disease type I," https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/glycogen-storage-disease-type-i/, accessed September 2026.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for%c2%a0glycogen-storage-disor-1229904